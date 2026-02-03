Horoscope today, February 3, 2026: What the stars predict for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, February 3, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today is Phalguna Krishna Paksha Dwitiya, falling on a Tuesday. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain active until 12:41 am tonight. Shobhan Yoga will continue till 2:39 am late night, while Magha Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:11 pm. Mercury enters Aquarius at 9:51 pm tonight, marking an important planetary shift. Here is how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day is expected to be positive overall. You may feel confused about a certain matter and are likely to share your thoughts with a close friend. Plans for a movie outing with family members are possible. You may attend a friend’s birthday celebration and enjoy social interactions. Thinking about learning a new skill today could prove beneficial in the future. There are also chances of planning the purchase of a new vehicle. Your spouse may surprise you with a gift.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be average. Work pressure at the office may increase, leading to overtime. Being careful with money matters will help you avoid losses. Businesses related to travel, tourism, or media may see a new turn. Advice from a close person could be beneficial. Consulting a financial expert will help strengthen your financial planning. Pending office work is likely to be completed on time. Interest in religious activities will remain strong, and your financial position may improve.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

Most of your problems may find quick solutions today. There are strong chances of gains in government-related work. Spending time on a picnic with your children is likely and will be enjoyable. The day is especially favourable for women, helping them balance family and personal responsibilities well. Receiving a valuable gift from someone close will bring happiness. Your reputation in society may improve. Worship will bring mental peace.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day is expected to bring good results. Students may see success, though extra effort in studies will still be required. Spending quality time with family members will keep the home atmosphere pleasant. Support from colleagues at work will be helpful, and juniors may seek your guidance. Relationships with your partner may improve. Political connections could help you complete tasks smoothly.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Today looks better than usual. Long-standing problems may find solutions, bringing relief and happiness. A religious activity may be planned at home. You may try to make positive changes to improve your lifestyle. Paying attention to diet will help maintain good health. Students involved in sports may receive beneficial opportunities. Stay focused and positive throughout the day.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day is favourable, especially for making important decisions. You may receive an offer for a new business deal. Time will be spent completing household tasks with your spouse. Medical students may find the day supportive for studies. Good news from your daughter’s in-laws is possible. Children may remain serious about their education. There are chances of a new family member arriving. Financial growth is indicated. Avoid overthinking small matters to keep life smooth.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Libra Horoscope Today

You are likely to start the day in a good mood. An ongoing misunderstanding with a friend may resolve through your initiative. The day is favourable for those involved in politics. Women may find the day especially rewarding. Businesspersons may attend important meetings. Repaying borrowed money will reduce stress. Travel plans to a pleasant location are possible. Relief from headaches is also indicated.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day may bring mixed results. Focused efforts will prove beneficial. The day is good for romantic relationships, and a visit to a nice restaurant is possible. Avoid ignoring important responsibilities. Health is expected to remain stable. Support from seniors at work will reduce workload. Financial improvement is likely. Those in the real estate business may plan to launch a new housing project.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day looks positive. People planning to buy a house may find the timing favourable. Your attention may remain on household tasks. The boss may assign a new project at work. Students preparing for diploma courses need to focus more on studies. Business activities will remain stable. Consulting a good doctor for health concerns will bring clarity. Married life is expected to remain pleasant.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be filled with happiness. Friends may seek your help, and you will willingly support them. Business owners may see good profits. Shopping plans are likely. Gifting something to your sister may strengthen your bond. Participation in an important meeting is possible. Advice from your father will benefit your business decisions. Helping someone in need will bring emotional satisfaction. Students will find the day supportive.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day is expected to be excellent. You may plan new strategies to expand your business, which could bring profits. Much of your time may be spent in religious or spiritual activities. Focus and hard work will bring suitable results, offering mental peace. Students may benefit from thinking calmly and independently about an important matter.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

You will receive full support from family members today. Those working in banks may complete their tasks quickly. Romantic partners may spend quality time together. Participation in social activities will increase your recognition. Your popularity and network may expand. A beneficial meeting with political figures is possible. Plans for a religious event at home may be made. Spending time talking to friends will keep your mood light.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well-known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.