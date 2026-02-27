Horoscope today, February 27, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna and Friday. The planetary and nakshatra positions are bringing positive changes for several zodiac signs. Ekadashi Tithi will remain until 10:33 PM tonight. Ayushman Yoga will remain until 7:44 PM. Ardra Nakshatra will remain until 10:49 AM, after which Punarvasu Nakshatra will begin. Today is also the observance of Amlaki Ekadashi Vrat.

From a religious and astrological perspective, the day holds special significance. Let us know in detail how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. Those associated with politics will see an increase in their social status and influence. You may receive financial help from a friend to expand your work area. Your work will be appreciated in the office, and chances of promotion are forming. Your financial position will be stronger than before. The efforts you make today will benefit you in the future. You will receive blessings from the elders at home. Success will favour you. Your health will improve. Overall, it will be a good day.

Lucky Colour - Peach

Lucky Number - 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Avoid criticising others excessively, otherwise situations may turn against you. Decision-making may feel difficult today. In the evening, you may visit a religious place with your parents. Those in the medicine business will gain more profit than expected. Try to complete your tasks yourself rather than depending on others. Students will receive help from seniors in understanding a subject. Love partners will respect each other, bringing sweetness to the relationship.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. You will try to bring changes into your daily routine, which will benefit you. For social science students, the day will be favourable, with success indicated in career matters. You may plan to buy a house together with your spouse. You will receive respect from senior officials at the office. Children may try to learn something online today. An old health issue may be resolved. Married life will feel refreshed. You may plan to start a new business.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. You will remain highly active toward your work and feel refreshed. You will make every possible effort to help someone in need. Your positive behaviour will impress others. There may be some running around for important work, but success is indicated. Those associated with agriculture will gain financially. Women of this sign may get a chance to attend a function. For those connected with media, the day is better, and you may get to work on a new story.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 7

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be in your favour. You need to remain slightly cautious in financial matters. You may consider changing your job. Your cheerful nature will attract people toward you. Pending court-related matters may be completed with a friend’s help. For arts students, the day will be average. Success will come through hard work. Family responsibilities may increase, and you will receive support from family members in fulfilling them.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will bring success. You will actively participate in social activities. Trust and simplicity will strengthen your relationships. Women of this sign may receive special good news. The day may prove to be a milestone for your career. Success will favour you. Your relations at the office will improve. Your spouse will try to fulfil your heartfelt wish. Peace and happiness will remain at home. The day will be favourable for students.

Lucky Colour - Brown

Lucky Number - 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be better for you. People will be impressed by your lively nature. You may receive a job offer from a good company. Students may decide to join a computer course. You will try to complete office work on time. The evening will be spent with siblings. You may receive financial help from your sister in completing some work. Your health will remain better. Love partners may receive a gift.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today you will feel energetic. You may get an opportunity to start a new business. For geography students, the day will be better, and full support from friends will be received. Your spouse may gift you jewellery. Women may do online shopping today. There will be activity around you, and you should stay attentive. You may have to handle several tasks at the office simultaneously. You may plan an outing with your family.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be lucky for you. Family members will feel happy if you start a new venture. You will feel relieved as a colleague helps complete pending office work. New paths to success will open. You may need to purchase some household items. In the evening, you may go to the park with children. You may discuss something important with friends. Happiness will continue in married life. Sudden financial gain may keep you cheerful.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

While doing any task today, you should keep your mind calm. Major financial decisions must be taken carefully. Do not rely entirely on luck. Working professionals will receive opportunities for gain. Long-standing financial problems may get resolved. Opponents will maintain distance from you. Your spouse will fulfil a promise made to you. For students, the day will bring success. Overall, it will be a good day.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

You may gain more than expected from someone today. With a little effort, a big financial opportunity may arise, but continued effort is necessary. The advice of an elder will prove helpful in completing a household task. The day will be special for love partners. You may get a chance to contribute to a social service organisation, increasing your respect in society. Students will receive support from teachers and may also fill out a form for a competitive exam. Children may demand their favourite toy from their parents.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with happiness. You will succeed in completing an important task. For businesspersons, the day will be profitable. You may seek advice from a knowledgeable person regarding employment matters. Several good career-related opportunities may come your way. Your important planning will succeed. By maintaining balance in your work, you may complete tasks ahead of time. A close friend may visit your home, and meeting them will bring you joy.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment)