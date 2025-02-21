Horoscope Today, February 21: Aries will feel confident, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of February 21, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Horoscope for February 21, 2025: Today is Ashtami, the Udaya Tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Friday. Ashtami Tithi will continue till 11:58 am today and the Navami Tithi will begin after that. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain till 3:54 pm today. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 3:54 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today you will have confidence. You will discuss certain things with your siblings. You should avoid unnecessary conflicts with anyone. People of this zodiac who are working in textiles can get benefits today. Your finances will be stronger than ever. To keep yourself healthy and fit, try meditation and yoga. Lovers will appreciate each other's feelings today. Your spouse will surprise you today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

Today you will have happy moments. The work which was pending will be completed today. You will get peace by engaging in religious activities with your mother. You will spend a good evening with your family. There will be harmony in your married life. Today you will plan to play games with your siblings and you will have the blessings of elders. Unmarried people will get good marriage proposals today.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Gemini

Today you will have a day full of happiness. It will be good for you to go out with your family. In case of court cases, you should take advice from an experienced person. Today will be a good day for students. You will definitely get the results of your hard work. It is a good day for women of this zodiac who are thinking of starting some business at home. Singers will get a big platform today, after which life will change. Take time from your busy schedule to worship God.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You should keep your mind calm while doing any work and this will help you complete your work easily. You should make big decisions related to money only after thinking carefully. You may get confused about some old matter. To improve your relationship with your spouse, you will give them some gifts. You will get help from a friend in completing the tasks. You will make new plans to take the business forward.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 3

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. It will be successful for students for this zodiac. There will be stability in the economic sector. You will spend some happy moments with friends. Those who are associated with the media, their work will be appreciated today. Today you will get the support of a special person. People looking for a job will get good opportunities today.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will get more profit than expected in business. The advice of elders will prove to be useful for you in completing any household work. It is a great day for the lovemate of this zodiac. With a little hard work, you will get an opportunity to earn big money. An unknown person can take advantage of you, therefore, be a little cautious. Today is going to bring success for people associated with sports.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day. You can get a job offer from a big company. Today you will learn a new skill. You will get good advice from a family member. Today guests can come to your house, there will be a happy atmosphere in the house. Today you need to work harder in business. Today your work will become easier with the help of your spouse. There are signs of you getting good profit from the property business. Time will be the best to gather comforts. You will go to the market to buy things needed by children.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius

Today you will start the day in a good mood. Today is the right time to complete any of your pending work. The day will be great for civil engineers. People suffering from health problems will feel better today. People looking for a job are likely to get a good job. Today you can be sensitive towards the needs and feelings of others. You will focus on work and will keep getting support from your family. Today is going to be a great day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a special day for you. If you try to finish your work peacefully today, then the work will be completed on time without any mess. Today you will be successful to a great extent in understanding the mood of others. If you take any decision in a family matter peacefully today, then your work will be done. The plan made to increase the business will be successful, the pace of business will be faster than before. You will get better results of any work done earlier today. Today is going to be a good day for students, you will get better guidance from teachers.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today the family environment will remain good. There are chances of participating in religious activities today. You will benefit from talking or consulting with others. Try afresh to complete the pending tasks. Marital relationships will become stronger, you will spend quality time with family. People preparing for competitive exams will get advice from an experienced person. People doing private jobs will get an increment in their salary. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a better day for you. If you try to move forward today by taking advice from someone elder or experienced, you will definitely get success. Today you will complete the pending tasks with hard work, patience and understanding. Women will be successful in completing household tasks today. Today you may be given many responsibilities in the office, which you will be successful in fulfilling well. Lovemates will go to watch a movie today and will also have dinner together. Children will be busy playing sports today. Students will decide to join a computer course today.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)