Horoscope today, February 19, 2026: Love, career and money predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna, which will remain until 3:59 PM. Siddha Yoga will be in effect until 8:43 PM, followed closely by the Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra lasting until 8:52 PM. The day also falls under Panchak. It is also observed as Ramakrishna Paramhansa Jayanti. With a mix of spiritual and practical energies at play, the day brings opportunities for steady progress and reflection.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today looks productive and focused for you. Your attention will be on improving your work and refining what you already do. Children in the family may show more care and respect towards parents. Money that was lent earlier could come back. Business prospects look promising, and you may even think about starting something new. Take advice from elders before making any big move. Your decisions in family matters are likely to work well. You may also feel drawn towards spirituality and could visit a religious place. Approach everything with patience and clarity.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

A steady and positive day lies ahead. Be mindful about whom you trust and share personal matters with. Financial stability remains strong. Support from your father in business matters is likely. You may receive appreciation that you have been waiting for. Newly married couples could plan a small outing. Take care of the health of elders at home. Overall, there will be peace in the household.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Happiness and lightness define your day. Channel your positive thoughts into meaningful work and your creativity will stand out. Your reputation may improve among peers. Some repair work at home might need attention. Women may find some relief from routine household tasks. Financially, things look stable. The evening may be spent laughing and bonding with siblings. There could also be good news related to the arrival of a child. Ongoing problems may start to ease.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Things are likely to fall into place today. Your performance at work will be appreciated by both colleagues and seniors. Efforts will bring results in proportion to your work. You may find a way forward for a goal you have been aiming for. Use your time wisely to complete tasks. Responsibilities given by your father in business will be handled smoothly. Family members will be happy with your behaviour. Financial conditions remain stable.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

A cheerful and rewarding day is ahead. Children may receive good news related to their career. Listening carefully to elders will benefit you in the long run. Young professionals may find promising job opportunities. Business growth is likely. Those involved in politics may receive recognition for past efforts. It is also a favourable day to purchase electronic items. Harmony will continue in married life.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today brings steady gains. Even small efforts from the past will start showing positive results. These consistent wins will help build confidence. Stay focused while handling office tasks. You will manage responsibilities with clarity and good judgment. Property dealers may see good progress, and pending payments could come through. Health will show improvement.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

A balanced and productive day awaits. Colleagues at work may appreciate your ideas, but avoid interfering in others’ tasks. You will find easier ways to complete your work. A new plan may begin to take shape. Family responsibilities will be handled well, bringing a sense of satisfaction. Financial concerns may ease. Guidance from experienced people will help you move ahead with difficult tasks. The evening could be spent enjoying time with friends. You may also discuss ways to expand your business.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A good day overall. Completing pending work will bring mental relief. You may explore new ways of working. New job opportunities could come your way. Your willpower remains strong. Avoid letting ego affect your decisions. Focus only on what helps you grow. Well-planned efforts will increase your chances of success. Spending time with children will strengthen your bond.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A pleasant and fulfilling day. Efforts made to advance your career will bring benefits. Being close to a loved one will make you happy. Your image in front of others will improve. Success of children may bring joy at home. The evening looks good for spending time with your partner. Children may seek help from their mother for something important. Health remains stable. Pending work may get completed, giving you peace of mind.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A fresh and energetic day ahead. Your financial position remains strong, and you may go shopping. Students preparing for competitive exams will find this a favourable time, with efforts bringing results. You may attend a friend’s birthday gathering in the evening. Discussions at work may be needed regarding an important task. Even rivals may be influenced by your plans. Those working in multinational companies may find the day particularly significant. Ongoing problems are likely to ease soon.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A busy but productive day. Stuck money may be recovered, improving your financial situation. You may feel inclined towards social work. If you assess situations carefully, you will be able to solve problems effectively. A short trip related to work may turn out well. Arts students may receive help from teachers. You may plan an outing with your partner. Students are likely to achieve success. Married life remains harmonious.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

A positive and fulfilling day. Unexpected financial gains may allow you to buy something you need. Harmony in married life will increase. You may work on removing negative thoughts and improving yourself. Try to keep your temper in check. New opportunities may come your way at work. Students may succeed in competitive exams. Your respect in society may grow. Any ongoing disagreements with your partner may come to an end. Overall, the day feels stable and encouraging.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment).