Horoscope Today, February 17: Good financial condition for Libra; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, February 17, 2025: Today is the Panchami Tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will remain today for the whole day and till 4:54 am. Chitra Nakshatra will remain today for the whole day and night and till 7:36 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 17, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today you will get full support from people. New sources of income will be created. Office work will be done in a better way than usual. Today your spouse will praise you a lot. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant due to the arrival of guests in the evening. You are likely to get ancestral property, which will increase your wealth. Today your expenses will also be under control. Today you will feel healthy.

Taurus

Today will be favorable for you. Today your wishes will be fulfilled. You may have to travel abroad in connection with business, which will be very beneficial for you. Your happiness will increase. You are likely to get a responsible job in the office, which will benefit you on completion. The day will be better for art students; you will get a chance to learn a graphic design course. Today the financial sector will be stable. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Health will be better than before.

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will change your ways of working. Today you will solve the career problems of your child with the help of an experienced and knowledgeable person. If you work wisely in adverse circumstances, then today you will get a solution to any problem. Today a plan for a long journey can be made. Today you should stay away from risky work. If you do not hurry and get angry with any work today, then your work will be done easily.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there is a need to work very seriously and seriously in business. Consider plans to expand your business once again. You will benefit from the advice of an expert while taking any small or big decision. Today, your help will prove to be effective in keeping the family environment organized; everyone in the family will understand each other's feelings. Students should not waste their precious time on social media; if you continue your hard work, then there are chances of your success soon.

Leo

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. By maintaining friendly behavior with the employees in the workplace, their working capacity will improve; today your work can be completed on time. Women will be more active in their business; you will get more money. There will be a pleasant and good atmosphere at home; you will spend the evening with the elders. Today any of your planned plans will be completed. Also, avoid getting too entangled today and take some time for yourself.

Virgo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. If you keep practical thinking today, then you will benefit from your balanced attitude. Today you will spend some time in solitude or at a religious place. This evening you will discuss the future with your mother. Today, various things will run in your mind. Use sweet language while talking to close people. Lovemates will plan to go out today and also go to watch a movie. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Libra

Today your day has brought new happiness for your family. You will plan to go out with friends. You will be successful in making your impact on others; you need to control your anger; otherwise, people around you can oppose you. Your financial condition will be fine. Today the pending work will start. Your ideas will be respected. There will be happiness and peace in the house. Children can ask you for the things they need.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your office colleagues will cooperate in your work; your work will be completed quickly. Today you will meet someone who will help you in the coming days. Today, do not react quickly to anything; first, understand the situation and then give your opinion after careful consideration. This will increase your importance among people. Control unnecessary expenses; take care of the budget for any plan.

Sagittarius

Today will be a very good day for you. Today you will try to solve money-related problems. For now, try to improve the situation by paying attention to everything. Today it will be necessary for you to take care that the old mistake is not repeated. Your life is moving towards progress; you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. Today you can also get some big opportunities according to your efficiency. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy today.

Capricorn

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get the support of family members in doing family work. You should avoid sharing personal problems with your friends. You can think about investing money in a new business; do not forget to take advice from an expert. You will be successful in creating harmony in family relationships. You will have a good time with the children in the evening. Students' hard work will pay off today; there are chances of getting great success in their careers.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, the ongoing rift with a close person will be resolved. You will be happy if you pay attention to the things you are more interested in. Today, by connecting with new people, you will get to learn something new. Today, you will try to move forward using your experience; you will get success soon. If you work smartly instead of getting carried away by emotions today, then the circumstances will be in your favor. Today, the stuck money can also be returned.

Pisces

Today will be a profitable day for you. Family relationships will be strengthened. You will get good news from the children's side. Today, new ideas will come to your mind in business matters. Meeting and talking to new people will be beneficial for you. You will get relief by getting a solution to a problem. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office. Lovemates will go for dinner today; sweetness will increase in relationships. Today, your married life is going to be great.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)