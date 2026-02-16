Horoscope today, February 16, 2026: Love, career and money insights for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Phalguna Krishna Paksha, falling on a Monday. The Tithi will remain in effect until 5:35 pm. The day is also influenced by Variyan Yoga, which continues until 1:50 am late night, bringing a mix of focus and thoughtful energy. Shravana Nakshatra will prevail until 8:48 pm, encouraging learning, discipline and steady progress. Here is what the day looks like for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring gains your way. You will find solutions to ongoing challenges at work and channel your energy into productive tasks. There are chances you may contribute to a social cause. Government employees may have a busy schedule. Your hard work is likely to pay off, and any work-related travel for business could prove beneficial. Seeking advice from experienced people will help you grow financially. Support from your partner will keep your spirits high.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day brings a sense of happiness and fresh opportunities. Your partner’s advice may help you discover a new source of income. You may spend time discussing important matters with friends. However, controlling your temper will be important, as anger could disrupt things. Practising meditation can help maintain mental balance. Avoid making quick decisions and take time to think things through.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

This is a positive day for you. There may be plans for a celebratory or auspicious event at home. Students, especially those in creative fields, will find the day favourable for studies. Starting a morning workout routine can help improve your fitness. You may come across promising business opportunities. Your popularity will grow socially, and you could be given an important responsibility at work. Romantic relationships will feel pleasant, and you may spend quality time together.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will begin the day with fresh enthusiasm. Financial help from relatives may support you, but you should stay cautious in money matters. Guidance from a mentor or senior will help you move ahead in your career. Your confidence will play a key role in achieving success. A morning walk can help you maintain good health. Staying away from negativity and spending time reading spiritual books may bring peace of mind.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

The day looks pleasant overall. Plans to go out with friends are likely to work out well. Spending time serving or caring for elders at home will give you satisfaction. You may receive appreciation from relatives and could get something you have been wanting. For better health, avoid oily food and focus on seasonal vegetables. Students are likely to see positive outcomes, especially in competitive exams.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your day is set to begin on a positive note. With proper planning, you may bring meaningful changes to your career. You will handle challenges at work with confidence and maintain a good balance between personal and professional life. Your cheerful nature will leave a strong impression on others. A dinner plan with your partner may strengthen your bond. You may also step forward to help others socially. Those in the media field are likely to have a good day.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

The day may keep you busy. You will focus on completing pending tasks. Be cautious about trusting unfamiliar people, and avoid making major investments without expert advice. Businesswomen of this sign may finalise an important deal. Students of physics or related subjects will find the day favourable. Mothers may spend time cooking something special for their children, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day brings positivity and happiness. You may visit a religious place with your parents. There are chances of a new guest arriving at home, which will lift everyone’s mood. Harmony will continue in your relationship with your partner. Children will have a good day. A major offer may bring financial gains. Your family will rely on you for an important task, and you will handle it well. Avoid consuming oily food.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today feels better than usual. There may be some initial challenges in business, but gains are likely to follow. Avoid unnecessary running around. You may feel drawn towards spirituality. Your good work will impress senior officials. Guests may visit your home. Career-wise, you could achieve something significant. Women may spend meaningful time with their children. Unexpected financial gains will strengthen your situation, and you may also shop for household needs.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be average but comfortable. There will be a cheerful atmosphere at home. Harmony will improve in your married life. Health will remain good, and you will feel active. Students will receive full support from teachers. You may decorate your home according to a festive mood. Your work style will impress others. Writers of this sign are likely to have a productive day. You may also spend time relaxing and enjoying yourself.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

You will feel confident throughout the day. Working professionals may receive good news related to their job. With the right planning, you can bring positive changes to your career. Your pleasant behaviour will win people over. A dinner plan with your partner may strengthen your relationship. You may also get a chance to help others socially. It is a favourable day for those in love.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will be in your favour. Job seekers may find promising opportunities. Spending time with friends or going out will bring happiness. Financial worries are likely to ease, and you may recover pending money. Your efficiency will open up new paths for growth. Proper rest will help you feel physically better. Women planning to start a business can consider beginning with part-time work.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

