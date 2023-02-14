Horoscope Today, February 15: Good day for Leo, Aries, Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 15

Horoscope Today, February 15: Today is the ninth date of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Navami Tithi will be till 7.39 am this morning. After that Dashami Tithi will start, which will cross the whole day today and will remain till 5.32 am the next day. Today at 10:00 am there will be Vyaghat Yoga for 1 minute, after that Harshan Yoga will start. Along with this, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 12.46 minutes tonight. Apart from this, today Venus will enter Pisces and today is Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of February 15 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be full of happiness for you. Mental peace will remain due to the completion of today's work easily. Along with this, we will make a plan for our future and think about it. Businessmen of this zodiac can meet some big businessmen today. The benefit of which you will definitely get in future. There can be a debate with the spouse on some old matter. To convince your partner, you can gift him a ring, this will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Health will be good by eating basil leaves early in the morning.

Taurus

Today your day will be full of your enthusiasm. There is a possibility of getting a chance to start a new relationship. Along with this, will try to improve your close relationships, and maybe you will get success. For people who are unemployed of this zodiac, there is a chance of getting job offers from any multinational company today. Along with this, the employed people will be appreciated for their work in the office today. You will be a little worried about the career of the child, for this, you can talk to his teacher. Today is a good day for Lovemate, a plan can be made to go out somewhere. Feed the birds. Your mind will be happy.

Gemini

It will be a good day. There are chances of completion of the already made plans, as well as new work can be planned. You will be full of feelings towards relationships and may be planning to go out somewhere. Also, you will be troubled by the increase in the desires of your children. People associated with the architect sector of this zodiac may get scolded in the office today due to some old mistake and the work pressure may be high. Offering Prasad in Bhairav temple will keep the economic side strong.

Cancer

It will be a very good day for you. Old stuck money will come back today. Students of this zodiac today want to join any course related to engineering, so today is an auspicious day. Avoid getting angry for small things. You can meet a big personality. Students of this zodiac will get auspicious information regarding careers today, as well as travel opportunities can also be created. Today is a good day for the lovemate of this zodiac, they will gift a new dress to their partner. Offering water to the Peepal tree will strengthen your economic side.

Leo

Today will be favorable for you. Your mind will remain in writing works. You can also get an award in college for writing poems. For students of this amount who want to do their studies abroad, today is a good day to talk to foreign universities regarding your studies. Along with this, there will be the full support of family and friends. Be careful in money transactions, you may suffer some loss. You may get upset due to less success than the effort you put in some work. By offering Boondi in Hanuman temple, all the problems in your house will be solved.

Virgo

Today will be your happy day. In the matter of business, you will get timely help from your close friend, due to which your mind will be happy. Relationships can come today for the newlyweds of this zodiac sign, maybe the marriage will also get fixed. Also, the transfer of employed people of this amount can be in such a place where it will be easy for you to do up-and-down. The economic side will be stronger than before. For the students of this zodiac, today is the day to concentrate on your studies, the more you work hard, the more success you will achieve.

Libra

Today your confidence will remain high. The boss can gift you something after being happy with you for completing the work in the office. Along with this, there are chances of you getting new opportunities. Today will be a good day for teachers, you can get promoted. You will enjoy the weather outside with friends. Also, make a plan to watch a movie. Couples will give time to their partner, which will increase the closeness in the relationship. Lighting a ghee lamp in front of Goddess Lakshmi will increase happiness and prosperity in your home.

Scorpio

It will be a mixed day. The blessings of your parents will help you to reach your destination. You will play an active role in politics. You will face opponents. Today, due to the long journey, you will feel tired. People of this sign need to avoid legal matters today, otherwise, you may have to pay a hefty amount in return. Married people can plan for dinner in a restaurant today.

Sagittarius

It will be a favorable day for you. Your inner strength will also prove helpful in improving your day at work. Beware of those people who try to lead you on the wrong path. Changes in the life of the spouse will create an atmosphere of happiness. Partnership in business should be done thoughtfully, as well as the benefit of implementing new schemes is on the cards. Faith in the child will increase. By feeding jaggery to the cow, the economic condition will be better.

Capricorn

It will be a good day for you. Too much anger can spoil your work. It would be better to avoid getting angry quickly on anything today. The day is auspicious for investing in property. Today your interest in artistic works will increase. In studies, this is the time for the students to study hard. It will be beneficial for you to take advice from friends before working on a new project. Today is the best day to join a new course. You will get auspicious results if you travel to a religious place with your spouse.

Aquarius

It will be a favorable day for you. You can get success in court cases. There may be some rift between your spouse. You can also give a nice gift to make your partner happy. You need to be careful in the office today. Your one wrong step can land you in trouble.

Donating green urad daal to the needy will remove your troubles and you will feel stress-free.

Pisces

Today will be a normal day. Whoever you talk to, you will make him agree with your opinion. Your thinking about a particular matter can change. Find a solution to this and reduce your workload. Expenses may increase, so buy only essential items. Today is a good day for people associated with the theater of this sign. There will be new ways of progress in the field. After getting success in some old work, you will be showered with praise. Newly married people of this zodiac will spend wonderful moments with everyone at home today.

