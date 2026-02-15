Horoscope today, February 15, 2026: What the stars say for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

It is Trayodashi Tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Trayodashi will last until 5:05 PM. Vyatipat Yoga continues until 2:47 AM late at night, and Uttarashada Nakshatra remains until 7:48 PM. Additionally, it is Maha Shivaratri. Here’s the forecast from Acharya Indu Prakash Ji for all zodiac signs along with auspicious colors and numbers.

Aries Horoscope Today

A refreshing energy surrounds you, keeping you uplifted and positively charged. People will appreciate your behavior. Consider partnerships with major business groups, as unexpected financial gains are likely. Creatives will receive recognition, and marital life will be harmonious. Health will improve.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

Business profits may exceed expectations. Newlyweds may enjoy playful banter that strengthens their bond. Exercise caution in financial transactions. Employees may need extra effort to complete tasks. Students can expect favorable results in competitive exams. Overall health and work outcomes remain positive.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

You will feel enthusiastic and joyful. Tasks approached with focus bring rewarding experiences. Mental worries will ease, boosting happiness. Social respect increases, and friends may offer support. Maintain careful speech to avoid conflicts. Visits from relatives can alter plans but will bring a joyful atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Efforts are likely to yield good results. Students will find success but may need extra dedication. Family time will be pleasant. Colleagues will provide support, and juniors may seek guidance. Relationships with your partner improve, and political connections at work could prove advantageous. Close friends may assist in completing tasks.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Inspiration from elders will guide your actions. Work undertaken now is likely to succeed. Health remains strong. Relatives may advise on expanding business. Social reputation improves, and elders will be pleased with your conduct. Exercise caution while driving. Prosperity grows, and children may request educational support.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day brings a balance between work and family. Innovative approaches help accomplish tasks. Business owners will see progress. Financial stability remains strong, and new vehicles or assets may bring joy. Spousal support is abundant. After household work, personal time can be spent on phone conversations. Parental presence encourages students to focus on studies.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Business plans resume smoothly, increasing activity. Professionals must complete tasks promptly to avoid criticism from superiors. A long drive with a partner allows deeper connection. Attention to health is essential. Intelligence and influence help resolve domestic matters.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A calm day is expected. Visiting temples or religious sites brings peace. Travel plans may be pleasant. Reflection on personal strengths and weaknesses is fruitful. Time with friends revives memories. Marital life remains happy, with mutual respect between partners.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Family outings may face minor changes. Enjoy family comforts and facilities. Interaction with political figures may benefit ongoing projects. Enthusiasm helps advance delayed tasks. Spiritual and charitable activities bring satisfaction. Overall, all endeavors are likely to succeed.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Happiness prevails, but patience is key. Profits arise from the automobile sector. Trips with friends or colleagues may be planned. Administrative contacts bring benefits. New business ventures are encouraged. Students may feel motivated to apply for competitive exams.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Helping others will enhance positivity. Projects initiated now are likely to finish on time. New relationships may form, and close bonds improve. Work achievements are recognized at the office. Concerns about children’s careers may prompt discussions with their mentors. Romantic plans may include outings.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Gifting your mother brings her joy. Pending tasks are likely to conclude successfully. Listening carefully uncovers important details. New acquaintances may be impressed and engage in conversation. Poets among this sign may receive praise for their work, adding delight. Some expenses may increase.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment).