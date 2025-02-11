Horoscope Today, February 12: Taurus will learn something new from new people, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 12.

Today's Horoscope, February 12, 2025: Today is the full moon date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. The full moon date will remain till 7:23 pm today. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 8:07 am today, after which Shobhan Yoga will start. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 7:36 pm today. Today is Maghi Purnima. Apart from this, the Sun will enter Aquarius at 9:56 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 12 February 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, there is a need to work very seriously and seriously in business. Reconsider the plans to expand the business. While making small and big decisions, you will get profit with the advice of an expert. Today, your help will prove effective in keeping the family environment organised, and everyone in the family will understand each other's feelings. The blessings of Goddess Lakshmi will remain on you.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, the ongoing rift with a close person will end. You will pay attention to the things in which you are more interested, which will make you happy. Today, by connecting with new people, you will get to learn something new. If you work smartly instead of getting carried away by emotions today, then the circumstances will be in your favour. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, people trying to go abroad are likely to get good news. Today, you will have a special contribution to social activities. You will achieve positive results through your intellectual ability and behavioural skills. Today, you will get relief by getting good news related to your career. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home today.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. There is a need to work hard to fulfil your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents will try unsuccessfully to harm you. People of this zodiac who are serving in government sectors can get an excellent workload. Today, your planned work will be completed. Today, someone close to you may have some expectations from you.

Leo-

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, under the guidance of a special person, you will do your work in the best way, and important issues will also be discussed. Today, you will also spend a good amount of time in service-related work in a religious institution. Do not leave any work incomplete today due to negligence. Keep yourself away from the personal matters of others today. Today, your married life will be happy.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Your self-respect and self-confidence will increase your ability to work hard in every situation, and your pending work will be done with little effort. Your respect will remain in the society. Today, spending time on useless activities can become a problem in your important work. Take someone's guidance for good results. Today will be a day of success for the students. Mother Lakshmi can shower blessings on you today.

Libra-

Today will be a better day for you. You will get solutions to your problems, which will make you happy. Religious activities can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should have a good diet to stay healthy for a long time. Children will be busy playing sports today.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will also be interested in some creative activities to give a new look to your work. Students can get success in competition-related activities. You can get a full chance to think about new work today but do not let the opportunity go. Today can prove to be a good time for the people of this zodiac who want to start a business.

Sagittarius-

Today is going to be a good day for you. It is important to make full use of today. Before doing any work, preparing its outline will give proper success. Today, without paying attention to the personal matters of others, you will remain focused on your work. This is the time to focus on your work. Today, you will spend some time in solitude, meditation, etc. Your spouse will support you in your work today.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will get to learn a lot by staying with experienced people. Today, there will be a lot of running around, but fatigue will not overpower you in the joy of getting success. Today, you can get back your stuck money. Do not trust anyone too much in matters of finance-related activities. The business system will be better, and there will be full cooperation of employees.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will be karma, Pradhan, and you will use your energy to the fullest. You will also get proper results according to your hard work. There may be work related to land or vehicles. You will also take some time for your entertainment. Keep your focus on the present situation. Students need to pay more attention to their studies.

Pisces -

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your interest in religious or spiritual activities will increase. Your work will also be completed to a great extent with the help of family members. Do not ignore the respect and guidance of the senior members of the house. Do not share your plans with any stranger today, and do not get involved in any kind of debate. This will waste your time.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)