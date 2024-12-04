Horoscope Today, December 5: Leo's old liabilities will end today; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 5

Today's Horoscope, December 5, 2024: Today is Thursday, Chaturthi Tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 12:50 pm today. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 12:28 pm today. Also, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 5:27 pm today. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 05 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today will be your lucky day. In some cases, there will be more hard work and the result will be less profitable, but you need to maintain patience. Some new work may come up in the office. You will try to do that work very well. Today you are likely to get financial benefits. Today you will meet a special friend, whom you will be happy to meet. For architects and engineers, today is a day full of success. Today your interest in new work can also increase.

Taurus:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you are also likely to participate in religious activities. Today you can benefit from talking or consulting with others. Today you will think about important work and relationships and make new plans. Today you can be sensitive towards the needs and feelings of others. Today there are chances of ending job-related problems. Your mind will be focused on work, you can get success with the help of your father. Today you will also get the support of luck in some matters.

Gemini:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Whatever new you have to do, you will decide to complete it today. Today you will fulfill the responsibilities of the house well and you will also be successful to a great extent in completing the work. Today you have to be positive on every matter from your side and also have patience and humility. Today you can talk to friends about your old problems, you can also get a solution. You can also take advice from someone for new work.

Cancer:

Today will be a great day for you. You will go to a religious place with family for darshan, family love will increase. If you do any work with a calm mind today, it will be completed soon. Before making any family decision, take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen to start a new business which will give more profit in the coming time. You will keep getting support from parents at work. Lovemates will appreciate each other's feelings today, this will bring freshness to the relationship.

Leo:

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you will try to settle the work peacefully. Old liabilities will end today, due to which you will feel relaxed. Today you will get success to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse. Be patient and wise today. Your money may be spent on family matters today. Take any decision today calmly. It is good for you if you keep your speech sweet. There is the hope of getting benefits from someone in business.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will start your day by helping someone in need. Today, due to some religious ritual in your house, there will be an atmosphere of devotion in the house. Misunderstandings in family relationships will be resolved today. People suffering from skin problems will consult a good doctor today. There is a possibility of a foreign trip with a business partner. You will meet a very important person. If you keep positive thinking, you will be successful in completing your tasks well.

Libra:

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will find a way out of the obstacles coming in the workplace today. You will use your energy in good works. You can lend a hand in some social work. Government employees of this zodiac sign are likely to get benefits. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Today is a good day for children. You will get financial benefits by getting a big offer. Family members will have expectations from you for some special work, which you will complete well. Avoid eating oily food from outside.

Scorpio:

Today your day has brought new gifts of happiness for you. With the better advice of your spouse, you will get a new way to earn money. You will discuss something with friends. Your excessive anger can spoil any work done, so you should keep complete control over your anger. You should do yoga to keep yourself mentally fit. Also, you will avoid making any decisions in haste today. Children can demand their favourite food today.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a good day for you. You should avoid thinking too much. Today your social network will become strong. You will meet experienced people in business, you will get information related to business from them. Today you will fully support your children in any decision. Students can go out somewhere on a school trip today. Today your house will be full of happiness. People suffering from asthma will get a lot of relief today. People associated with agriculture are likely to get good profits.

Capricorn:

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get new opportunities to grow your business. Money lent to someone can be suddenly returned to you today, and your enthusiasm will also increase. You will get full support from your siblings. Your schedule may change due to a function at home today. Most of the work started earlier will be completed today. Misunderstandings in relationships will end today, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Also, new opportunities for monetary gains will be available today.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will go to a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest coming to the house, which will make the atmosphere of the family pleasant. The hard work done in any work will be successful. Travelling in connection with new business will be beneficial today. If you move forward by taking advice from experienced people in business, you will get more profit. Your mind will be filled with enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a great day for you, whatever work you start today, you will definitely get success in it. Today is going to be a great day for those who are doing government jobs. The obstacle in promotion for a long time will be removed today. Those who have just started a job will get the support of colleagues in the office. Students studying away from home need to work harder, soon you will get the benefit of hard work.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)