Horoscope Today, December 4: Aries to get ancestral property; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 4, 2024: Today is Wednesday, the Tritiya Tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 1:11 pm today. Also, till 5:15 pm today, Poosha Nakshatra will remain. Apart from this, from 1 pm today till 12:50 pm tomorrow, Bhadra of Patal Lok will remain. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of December 4, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. The relationship with the child will strengthen. Today you can get ancestral property. Today you will get rid of any old health-related problem. Today your work will be completed easily. Students in the commerce field will get to learn something new today... Your knowledge will increase. You can make and feed your family members a new dish, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in your family.

Taurus

Today will show a new path of happiness. Today, there is a possibility of cancellation of plans to travel with family members. You will get the benefit of family comforts. You will contact a politician. With full confidence, you will speed up all your pending work, you may need other partners to add them to your plan. Today you may have to run around to buy property.

Gemini

Today is going to be a busy day. To achieve your goal, you will resolve to work hard and will start working from today itself to fulfill it, today you will see a different enthusiasm inside you. Today you should avoid eating spicy food from outside. Today your elder brother will discuss an important topic with you. Today someone can oppose people associated with politics. You will be devotional today, you will make up your mind to serve cows. Today your work will be successful as the day is favorable for you.

Cancer

Today is going to be a better day for you. You may get good news from someone through telecommunication, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Health will be better than before. Your financial condition will improve. Today you can try to do something new, you will get good results. Those who are studying away from home can meet their family today. You will participate in a religious program with family members and will spend some time which will give peace to your mind. Today your mind will be happy due to sudden financial gain.

Leo

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today you will help others in every possible way. There will be harmony in family life. Today you will plan to have dinner outside with family. Today you can make a habit of reading books in your daily routine. You may have an interest in the field of literature. People of this zodiac who are associated with the media world, their day will be spent in completing a project. Those who speak ill of you behind your back will get a good answer from your better performance today.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Your good qualities will be discussed at home. Family members will look very happy with the work done by you. Students can go from one city to another to get an education. There are chances of getting financial benefits from ancestral property. You can also make some new changes in the long-running plan today. Your work will be appreciated in the society. Today, the atmosphere of the house will become pleasant with the arrival of close relatives. Some work related to changes in the house will be done smoothly. You will keep getting information related to business through media and online media.

Libra

Today your day has brought new happiness for your family. Sweetness will increase in married life. Avoid getting unnecessarily entangled with any unknown person today. Today, stalled plans will be successful by keeping patience. You will get relief from the problem of depression to a great extent. Today you will think about learning a new language. Construction work will go well. Today you will get a new job offer. Today is a good day for lovemates, you can plan to go out somewhere.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a very good day for you. You have to be patient so that you can touch new heights. You will get profit in the automobile business. You will get the pleasure of a new religious place. You will go on a tour with your friends or colleagues. People associated with administrative services will get profit today. Today you will make up your mind to start a new business. Your interaction with your relatives will increase. Today you will be excited to start a new work.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Do not let any other person interfere in your life, otherwise there may be problems in relationships. You will have family responsibilities, which you will fulfill. You will share your thoughts with your parents. Today you may be a little emotional in some personal matters. Teachers will attend a meeting today. Today you will get to learn something new from elders, which will be useful for you in the future. Students are likely to be successful.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will help someone, due to which you will remain positive throughout the day. Whatever work you start today, it will be completed on time. There is a possibility of getting a chance to start a new relationship. Also, you will try to improve your close relationships, you will get success. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. You will be a little worried about your child's career, as well as you can talk to his teacher.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today family members will be able to solve any problem of the house through mutual understanding, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will plan to go somewhere with your friends, where you will feel very peaceful. Morning walk will prove beneficial for you to keep your health fit, you will feel fresh throughout the day. You will plan to go somewhere with family members, everyone will look very happy. You will also complete your pending tasks. People of this zodiac doing business will be able to move forward.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can give some gift to your sister, your mother will be happy. Today you should avoid lending money to anyone, it will be good for you. Today your pending work will be completed. Today you will pay more attention to listening instead of speaking, this can help you know something important. People will be impressed by your words and will want to talk to you. People of this zodiac who are poets, today their poem will be praised. Due to which the mind will be happy. Today you will make a plan to control your increasing expenses.