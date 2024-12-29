Horoscope Today, December 30: Gemini to complete pending EMI's; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 30: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 30, 2024: Today is the Amavasya date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Monday. Amavasya's date will remain till 3:57 pm today. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 8:32 pm tonight. Also, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 11:58 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Somvati Amavasya of Snan-Danaadi. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of December 30, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. The humorous behavior of family members will keep the atmosphere of the house more pleasant, as well as your personal life will be better. Today your opponents will ask you for your opinion on work. There will be pleasant changes in the jobs of the people of the government department, and good news related to the transfer will be received. Today will be a good day in terms of health. There will be an atmosphere of peace in married life. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will go for a walk today. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Taurus

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will run around for some work. Students of this zodiac sign who are preparing for a competitive exam will be successful soon. Today your interest in charity work will increase. Friends will be impressed by your words today. Domestic life will be happy. Businessmen will get more profit today. Today your health will remain better. You will be successful in completing the pending work of the office today. People looking for a job will get many opportunities to get a job today.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get a chance to help needy people, this will give you immense happiness. Today the EMI of some goods will be completed, you will also make up your mind to buy new goods. Today children will take your advice in some of their decisions. Today you will be busy in office work. Today will be a good day from the point of view of health. You will be very practical with others. If you present your point in front of people in a positive way, then you will benefit. Problems going on in business will end today. Today is going to be a good day for people doing private jobs.

Cancer

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Electronics businessmen are getting chances to profit. You will take out some time from your busy routine for your children, you will enjoy a lot with them. You will have dinner outside today. The problems of teachers' transfer will end. Today you will get many opportunities for business success. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Today is a good day to make decisions on family issues. There will be good coordination with everyone at home. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today, this will increase sweetness in the relationship.

Leo

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can go to a religious place with the family. Today your mind will be engaged in some creative work. Today you will get in touch with people who will prove helpful for you. Hotel businessmen are going to make more profit than usual today. Also, your income will increase. Today, you will go to visit a religious place with family members. Today you need to be careful while driving. Lovemates can go out for a walk after a long time. Today is going to be a great day for the teachers.

Virgo

Today your day has brought new enthusiasm. People who have been confused for a long time will find a solution today. People working in jobs will get opportunities for progress today. People will be impressed by your art of talking. Your chances of progress will increase. You will move forward by understanding each other in the family. Today your health is going to be good. Textile traders of this zodiac will think of expanding their business further. You will get the full benefit of the hard work done today. You will finish the household work on time.

Libra

Today will be your great day. You will move forward in business with your hard work. You will get to hear good news today. Today you will spend time with children, and understand their thoughts. Avoid oily food as much as possible today. Today you will be able to earn money without anyone's help, you just need to believe in yourself. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. Elders will see a change in their health, which will make them feel better. Today is the day to correct your mistakes. You may get confused with some tasks.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. People looking for a job will get a job in a good company. Students will focus on studies today. Also, you will participate in a competition. Today you will get back the money given to someone. You will complete your pending work today with full hard work. Happiness and harmony will increase in your married life, as well as you can plan a picnic with children. The boss will be happy with your hard work. Today your health will remain fit. You will get good suggestions from friends to increase business. Today you may have to go to meet someone in a social event.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be full of busyness. Today you will fulfill the responsibilities of your personal life. People of this zodiac sign associated with politics will get support from others. People will praise your work. You will take some time for yourself in your busy day, and in that time you will do your favorite work. Today you will go to the shopping mall with your children, where the children will look very happy. Family relationships will strengthen. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness. Recognize your abilities because you lack willpower and not strength. Software engineers will get good chances of promotion. Today, the family atmosphere will be pleasant due to the good result of the daughter's examination. You will get back the money given to a relative. Also, you will get the blessings of elders in completing the incomplete work plans. The negativity of life will go away. Today, any of your posts on social media will get more likes, your followers will increase. Overall, today your day is going to be good.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to be great. There are chances of getting good news today, due to which you will be happy throughout the day. Today you will get opportunities for monetary gain, do not let any opportunity go by. Today your efforts will be successful. Today you will make full efforts to fulfill the responsibilities given by your father. Today the situation in business will remain favorable. Students of this zodiac sign will succeed in reaching success. The social work done by you will be appreciated, and respect will increase among the people. Today, due to sudden monetary gain, your financial condition will be strong.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today your speech will become sweet, due to which people will be impressed by your words. People suffering from stomach problems should avoid oily food. Today you will have pleasant experiences from the children's side. Today you will get sources of income. Today, the pending work will be completed with the advice of elders. You will get the support of friends at every step. Today you will get a chance to participate in a social function. Today you will get good results from the investments made earlier.