Horoscope Today, December 3: Cancer may get some good opportunities; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 3, 2024: Today is Tuesday, the second date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 1:10 pm today, after which Tritiya Tithi will start. Also, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 4.42 pm today. Apart from this, today is Rambha Tritiya fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 3 December 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Activities of daily life will go well. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. Will go for darshan to some religious place with the family. Today is a very good day for married people of this zodiac sign. You will benefit financially from creative work. Don't forget to express your gratitude to your coworkers after the work is completed. Only by putting a little effort into any work will you get the full support of luck. Will spend better time with family.

Taurus:

Your day is going to start well. Will start some planned work today. An atmosphere of happiness will be created due to the success of the son. Your married life will be full of harmony. Will meet a special relative today. New sources of income will be created. You will get relief from digestive system problems. Today, try not to let any discord arise between brothers and sisters. Talking about health, you will have to be alert about your health. It will take more effort to do any work. Married life will be sweet.

Gemini:

Today has brought the gift of happiness for you. You will feel yourself full of energy. The work you do today will be completed on time. Today you will try to resolve the differences in married life, a small effort on your part can improve your domestic life. Engineers of this zodiac sign will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to take advice from your spouse on any important work. Today is a good day for people doing private jobs. There will be discussions with officials on specific matters. All planned work will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase.

Cancer:

Today is going to be favourable for you. Your work will be as per your wish. There will be a discussion with friends on a specific topic, which may benefit you. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family. Today bravery and patience will increase. If the family atmosphere is bad then you will try to keep the family atmosphere calm with your wisdom and cheerful nature. You may get some good opportunities. Will keep myself calm today. You can get success in business.

Leo:

Today will be a good day for you. You should be a little careful in your dealings with officials. New sources of financial gain may appear. Today you will be able to demonstrate your financial strength with enthusiasm in business, those who compete with you and are jealous will have sour teeth. You may have to travel for some family work. You may meet someone who can provide you with great benefits in the future. You will feel lazy due to the day's work, but you will not shy away from hard work.

Virgo:

Today your day has brought happy moments. Don't waste your time on useless things. It may be beneficial if you resume your stalled work. Today you should focus more on completing pending office tasks, focus on completing the work as soon as possible. Today is a better day for computer students of this zodiac sign. The harder you work, the better results you will get. Today the circumstances will be in your favour. You will feel good by helping a needy person.

Libra:

Today is a very special day for you. At the workplace, you will get help from colleagues and seniors for any work, which will move your work towards completion. Businessmen doing business in partnership will have a meeting with their partner regarding business matters. Textile traders will be happy with more profits. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in married life. There will be prosperity in the family. Today you will experience your mistakes. Your love towards children will make them dear to them.

Scorpio:

Today is an auspicious day. You will get profit in business. People holding administrative posts will be happy to get a promotion. The idea of ​​buying a new vehicle will be discussed with family members. Government employees will get a promotion. Family comforts will remain. You will get happiness from children. There will be a good rapport with people in the society. There are chances of completion of incomplete and adventurous work. Do not share your things with anyone with too much trust. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy. The results of competitive exams will be in your favour.

Sagittarius:

Today will be a good day for you. Thinking ability will increase. Will fulfil family responsibilities well. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with their family members. Today you may get information about some auspicious events at your in-laws' side, in which you will participate, and you will get success in the workplace. A little carelessness of students can lead to disappointment, keep working hard. Avoid overspending, financial condition will be good. Due to auspicious work happening in the family, your busyness may increase.

Capricorn:

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today is a favourable day for students of this zodiac sign who aspire to get higher education. You will get good news from children. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. There will be mutual harmony in married life. Will remain busy with everyday tasks. Money stuck in business can be recovered. People's trust will remain in you. Meeting new people will be beneficial for the future. New happiness will come in married life.

Aquarius:

Today your day is going to bring new changes. The court decision may come in your favour. Today, household essential items can be purchased. Keep an eye on some sudden activities happening today. Whatever work you think of doing, if you have a positive attitude towards it, all the work will be done well. Excessive work can affect health. Due to the arrival of a relative, the atmosphere of the house will remain like a party. Today is going to be a memorable day for your loved one.

Pisces:

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will find solutions to your problems. Can participate in any sports competition. There are chances of getting good offers for people working under this zodiac sign. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You may get happiness from children today. You will be successful in handling the situation with your better thinking. Your coordination with your spouse will be good today. You may make a profit in business.