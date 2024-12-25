Horoscope Today, December 26: Leo to partnership with business group; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 26: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 26, 2024: Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Paush Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 12:44 pm tonight. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 10:23 pm tonight. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 6:10 pm today. Apart from this, today is the Safala Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 26, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day. Today, your busyness will increase due to starting the stalled plans in business. People doing jobs will have to complete the work given today on time; otherwise, you may have to get scolded by the senior. You will go on a long drive with your loved one. Today you will get a chance to know each other more. Today you will be more interested in the field of art and literature. You will use your intelligence and influence to complete household tasks; the family members will listen to you.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your business will remain profitable. There will be sweet banter between the newly married couple today; this will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Today students will get better results in competitive exams; this will increase enthusiasm. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. Today you will get success in your work.

Gemini

Today will bring good results for you. Students have the success chance, but there is a need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to have a good time with your family, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. New sources of income will be created for you; your financial side will be strong. Today you will get the support of your spouse in project work, which will also prove to be helpful for success in the future. Today some such ideas can come that will be tremendous and creative.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you do today, it will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. Relatives will give you suggestions to expand your business today. Your reputation in the society will increase. Elders will be happy with your behavior; people will praise you. Doing every job diligently will benefit you. Along with saying your point, you should also listen to others carefully; this will benefit you. Today you need to be very careful while driving. Your happiness and prosperity will increase.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will remain around you. People will be happy with your behavior. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to get more money than expected. People associated with art will get more respect in society; people will appreciate your creativity. There will be an increase in happiness in married life; and health will improve. The sudden monetary gain in business will balance the financial situation. Today is a good day for people associated with the textile business. You will feel energetic.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, away from unnecessary confusion, you will spend some time at a temple. There are chances of going on a journey today; the journey will be pleasant for you. You may be busy with some family work. The day will be good for small entrepreneurs. You will think about expanding your work by joining hands with an experienced person. Today, in your free time, you will think about your strengths and weaknesses. You will get the support of a close friend in some work. You will spend some time with your grandparents; your old memories will be refreshed.

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of joy. You may have to travel for some business work. Your work will be completed well. In everyday life... something new can come today. Children of this zodiac will get praise from their teachers. Elders can meet any of their childhood friends. They will discuss memories among themselves. Feeding the needy will give you peace. You will participate enthusiastically in social work, but keep in mind that you should avoid any confusing work today. Do not keep any kind of confusion in your mind; it will be harmful to you.

Scorpio

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. You will get ease in your career by getting guidance from your guru. You will move forward in life. Today your confidence will help you in completing your work. You will adopt a yoga routine to keep your health better. Also, you should stay away from negative things. Today you can focus on reading spiritual books.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. If you feel that you are lost somewhere in the hustle and bustle of the world, then you will take time for yourself and assess your personality. Under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes to your career. Your happy behavior will impress everyone. You will make a program to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today you can get a chance to help people at the social level; your status will increase. Media employees of this zodiac sign are going to get good opportunities to work.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Today there will be happiness in your married life due to mutual harmony. Today you will be fit and healthy. Students will get full guidance from teachers to achieve their goals. Today people will be impressed by your art of working. People associated with the field of writing are going to get great good news today; this good news can change your life. Today you will have a good time with your loved ones.

Aquarius

Today is going to be favorable for you. You will get support from colleagues in the office; juniors will want to learn work from you. Relationships with lovemates will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships at work. Your special work will be completed with the help of a close friend. You will be excited about some work; the work will be completed easily and on time. Students will spend most of their time here and there and on social media and will be less interested in their studies. All the family members will attend a party, where they will meet other people.

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today you will think of new ways to complete some work. Your financial condition will be strong. There are chances of getting the pleasure of a new vehicle. Today you will be happy to get full support from your spouse. Today, after doing household chores, women will spend some time talking on the phone. You will go to a religious place with your family today. Pay obeisance to your Ishtdev; your respect will increase in society.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.