Horoscope Today, December 23: Ups and downs for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope for December 23, 2023: Today is the Udaya Tithi Ekadashi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Ekadashi Tithi will end today at 7.12 am. Today Mokshada Ekadashi fast will be observed and the Shiv Yoga will continue till 9.07 am today, after which Siddha Yoga will take place. Apart from this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 9.19 pm tonight. Akhand Dwadashi's fast will also be observed. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 23, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a very good day for you. You will make a plan together with your spouse, this plan could also be to travel somewhere. There are chances of an increase in business. One of your projects will be very successful. And the possibility of earning income from different sources will increase. You can get help from colleagues in the workplace. Management students have to work a little harder, which will benefit them in the future. There will be enthusiasm among the children after a relative comes to your house. Everyone will go out somewhere together. Today your family relations will be good. People doing AC or fan business should be informed today. There will be good profits and they can also consider increasing their stock further.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today your day will start well. You will get something of your choice. You may get news for which you have been waiting for a long time. Yours The chances of getting admission to a very big institute will increase. There are chances of transfer in the job. There may be a long-distance journey for you somewhere far away. Be careful about your health, your immunity will remain intact. There will be ups and downs in business. You will make new plans that will bring profit to your business and you will be successful in gaining financial strength. And with this, the family stress will go away in life. Beautiful marriage opportunities are being created for unmarried people and circumstances will be in your favor. Married life will be good.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini

Today will be a favorable day for you. There will be a decrease in health problems. Your decision-making ability will be strong. You can get a new job and there is a possibility of meeting someone influential, which will be favorable for you. Family life will be filled with happiness. You will have a very good bond with your spouse. Some caution should be exercised in financial matters, there is a possibility of expenditure. Your position will become stronger in business and sources of income will increase. Students are likely to get success in getting higher education. There are chances of going on a religious journey. During this time you will visit many places. Take proper care of your health today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Today will be a very good day for you. There is a possibility of good profit in business but move forward with better understanding and patience. Make a habit of yoga and pranayam and get your health checked. You will get proper results after some obstacles in the workplace. Your interest today will grow in spirituality. Students will get good results in competitive exams with hard work and better success will be achieved. You will perform well for the responsibilities towards family. The chances of getting some good news from children are on the cards. Lovemates will go out somewhere and will also plan dinner. There is a possibility of an increase in love.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Leo

Today is a day that will bring success for you. If you are a student, there are chances of getting success in the examination. Also today you have to go to college and may get a chance to work on a side project. The decision is going to be in your favor in the workplace, which will increase your happiness. Leadership ability will increase which will benefit you. The family environment will be pleasant. You will get full support from your spouse. Intimacy will increase between lovemates. There is a possibility of attaining the happiness of having a child. Today your health will remain good, still take special care of your diet. If there is a problem, definitely consult a doctor. People doing freelance work will get a big project today.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo

Today there is a possibility of change with a salary increase. Due to this your financial situation will improve. There can be a business-related trip abroad that will benefit you and business will also expand. If you want to buy a vehicle, your wish can be fulfilled today. There will be full support from the family during this time. You may face problems at work from an opponent, be careful and think carefully before making a decision. The day is good for students, they will get good results in their studies. A job offer may also come from a big company. There will be an increase in mutual love in family life. Stay away from outside food, your health will be better.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Libra

Today is going to be a lucky day for you. If you are studying mechanical engineering then you will get good opportunities. Today you will spend time with your close ones. Those who are looking for a job should continue their hard work. There are good chances of success soon. There is a possibility of ups and downs in the business. Hence, avoid money lending transactions. Today the financial situation will improve and there is a possibility of you gaining money from some source. The family life will be normal. The day is favorable for lovemates. There is a possibility of improvement in your health. Pay special attention to your diet, and avoid junk food.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Colour: 4

Scorpio

Today will be a favorable day for you. If you are trying for an officer's post, you will achieve success. For students preparing for competitive exams, the day is good. You will get success in the examination. Income prospects for traders are looking good. You will benefit from investment. If you want to start some new work, you are likely to be successful. Problems will stay away from your love life and married life is going to be good. Avoid unnecessary worry and anger. Your financial situation today will be stronger than before. You can decide to buy some property or plot.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius

Today, there are chances of huge profits for the people associated with business, your enthusiasm will increase. You can make a new plan to increase your business. The arrival of a new member in the family is likely to infusion of new energy in love life and the relationship will be better than before. You will have a good time with your partner. You will get full support of luck in the job. There are chances of getting some good news. You will achieve new heights in life. There is a need to be cautious about health. There are chances of mixing the Career success of students. People doing the fast food business will get good profits today.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. There is yog for job success. You may get some responsibilities in the workplace, through which you will prove yourself. Today you are sure to progress. A new job offer from somewhere too can be received. There will be good support from brothers and sisters in the family. You will have a different identity at the workplace. Married life will be happy, you may be blessed with a child. Students need to be alert, the opportunity coming can be ruined due to a little. The day is good for businessmen. New plans for business growth will be helpful. Students may get some good news for higher education. There is a possibility of going abroad. To maintain good health, you should eat according to the season. Give yourself time and exercise.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. There are possibilities of huge profits in business. Take advice from an experienced person to grow your business. You have to build good harmony with higher officials in the job, this will benefit you. People looking for a job, need to improve their working style. Brother-sister relationships will become stronger. There will be transparency in family life. Love life will pass happily. The day for students appearing for competitive exams will be good. Today some of your business deals may be finalized. Health will also be normal. Today is a good day for people associated with politics. There is a possibility of getting a good match in the party.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today your day will be better than every day. There is a possibility of getting the desired benefits in business. Additional sources of income for employed people are on the cards. If you have been thinking of buying a property or vehicle for a long time, then this dream of yours can come true. Together with your family, you can go to any religious place. Any old work can be completed with the help of friends. Your hard work will be appreciated at the workplace. Family life will be happy and love will increase in married life. You will get happiness from children. spouse can give you a surprise gift. Good opportunities for people associated with writing, Bring changes in your speech and behavior.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

