Horoscope Today, December 23: New employment opportunities for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 23, 2024: Today is the Ashtami date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Monday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 5:08 pm today. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 7:54 pm today. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 9:09 am today, after which Hasta Nakshatra will start. Today is Kalashtami. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 23, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

You may have many responsibilities. Today is going to be a satisfactory day for you. Today there are chances of conditions in employment getting better than before. Will pay attention to your contacts. Today a Manglik ritual can be organized in your family.

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you can talk to someone about a transfer or promotion. Today you will plan to get success in your career; this will benefit you in the coming days. Today you can get a job offer from a big company. Today your financial condition is likely to improve. With little effort in business, you will get more benefits. Today you will be successful in completing important office work. Today your married life will be pleasant.

Gemini

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today there will be sweetness in your married life. Today will be a relaxed day for the businessmen of this zodiac. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. You will also get help from officers and colleagues from time to time. Today your business will progress. Today you will be very eager to do new work. Today your pending domestic work will be completed. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates.

Cancer

Today is going to be a better day for you. If you keep your behavior flexible and try to understand others, you will also get to learn something new. Today you can get the right advice from an elderly or senior person. Today you can remember old things. Today your busyness in business matters will increase. Your financial condition will be better than before. Today your behavior will open the path of success for you. A friend or acquaintance can keep you busy for a long time with his work.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today people associated with sports will work hard in their training. Businessmen doing courier business will benefit more today. Today students will take help from seniors in completing practicals. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in the family. Health will be better than before today. Newly married couples will think of visiting a religious place today. People associated with politics will dominate the society. Children will be busy in sports today; they can also demand a toy.

Virgo

Today has brought happiness to you. Students of this zodiac sign will have a relaxing day; you can also think of making a new schedule. Today you will use the phone as little as possible in the office and will focus completely on your work. Today, by taking the blessings of your parents, all your work will be done. Today you will help someone; you will feel good doing this. Today you may meet a childhood friend; you will discuss old things. Today you can plan to travel somewhere, which will keep your mind happy. Today you will feel like doing something new and good in business.

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Today you are going to be successful in your career; it will feel like a dream to you. Today you will get huge financial gains in business. Enemies will keep their distance from you today. Those who are associated with the wood business, today they will get a big project. You will feel refreshed by visiting some recreational places. Today, do not get involved in any decision or situation until you understand it properly. Today, while going to the office, you will meet a friend, due to which you will be late in reaching the office.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. With the support of the senior officials of the office, your important work will be done. Today your day will be devotional. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone. Today you can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. If you have any problem, then you will soon find a solution to it.

Sagittarius

Today you will get new employment opportunities. Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your good behavior will make you well-known in the society. Today you can also get flower decoration work done at home. Today is going to be a profitable day for contractors. Today, due to travel, you may have to stay away from your family. With good behavior, you will be able to maintain the unity of the family. Your positive attitude and confidence will lead you to financial success.

Capricorn

Today is going to be favorable for you. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before; today is your day to earn more profit. Today you will get the support of your father both in life and work. Today, there will be sweetness in your family relationship. Today, help someone in need.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get full support from the family members; especially the elders will love you. Also, children will be happy with you. Today you can think of starting a new business. Today you will be successful in important tasks. Today do not let any opportunity of progress go out of your hands; even a small chance can make you rich. Today is the day to get more results with less effort; you can make it even better with your hard work. Today your married life is going to be great. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today will be a good day to do the work you have planned and to complete your plans. Whatever was going on in your mind for so many days, today is the day to do it; luck will be with you. The rift going on with special people for some time will end today. You can get praise due to your qualities and your work. You will remain confident about some work. Accept the responsibility you get today. Today you will feel peace at home and office. Be careful in matters of health.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)