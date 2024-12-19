Horoscope Today, December 20: Gemini's income will increase; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 20

Today's Horoscope, December 20, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Panchami of Paush Krishna Paksha and Friday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 10:49 am today, after which Shashthi Tithi will start. Vishkumbh Yoga will remain till 6:11 pm today, and Magha Nakshatra will remain till 3:47 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 19 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today your enthusiasm will increase. You will feel lucky. You will get new opportunities in the workplace. You will get love and respect from your spouse. Avoid making hasty decisions today. You will face some emotional challenges. You will support your siblings. Today you can think of starting a new business. Today you will think of saving money for your further studies. People associated with media will get good opportunities. You can go on a trip to a beautiful place. During the journey, you will have a good time with your family. Today you will pay special attention to your health.

Taurus-

Today will be a happy day for you. You will see important changes in your life. Students' interest in creative work will increase. New opportunities will be found in my career. There are chances of long journeys, which will benefit your business. Today the financial situation will strengthen. Problems will be removed from family life. You need to pay special attention to your health. Today you will work on some such plans, which can bring more profit. Today you will take full care of the needs of the family. Today you can go to watch a movie or go somewhere with your spouse, this will strengthen your relationship.

Gemini-

This is a day that will bring positive changes for you. People doing private jobs can get a good project. In which you will showcase your full talent, this will benefit you. Students preparing for competitive exams may have to work harder. Today your income will increase from various sources. Today, there may be expenses for some special work. You can think about the renovation of the house. You will get a chance to go to a function, there you can meet other relatives. Avoid eating junk food today.

Cancer-

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Today you will suddenly get some big benefit. You will enjoy spiritual work. You will make up your mind to do social service by joining an NGO. The result of a court case is likely to come in your favour. Your opponents will try unsuccessfully to create some problems. Happiness will remain in your family life. You will not back down from any challenge coming into the work field. Today is going to be a good day for my loved one.

Leo-

This is a day of success for you. Today all your work will be done. You can get a big responsibility in the workplace. In which you will get a chance to show your ability. Today there may be a rush for some work. By keeping a positive attitude today, all your work will be completed on time. There will be a good bonding in your marital relationship. You will get full support from your family. The day is good for those doing business, enthusiasm will be seen in the whole team. You may get good news from your children, which will make you happy. You will make a habit of doing yoga, it will be good for your health.

Virgo-

Today will be a better day for you. You will get the support of your boss in your job. Due to this, you are likely to get a lot of benefits. Coordination will remain good in partnership business. You may get money through someone. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family. Today your social circle will increase. You may travel related to business. Take care of your health, and improve your eating habits. There is a possibility of change in your business. Today is a good day for the lawyers, you will get good money from an old client.

Libra-

It will be a day of change for you. Today you will meet an experienced person from whom you will get to learn something new. Today you will benefit from your business. Today money can be spent on a family event. Doing this will make your family relationship even stronger. Today your relationship with your spouse will be sweet. If you are unmarried, then there are chances of marriage. You will also cooperate in some social work. Your interest in religious activities will increase. There are chances of profit for people associated with electronics and hardware. Time is going to be favourable for students. Your performance in any college competition will be excellent.

Scorpio-

Today will be beneficial for you. Today there will be family happiness and peace. You can get more work in the workplace today. You will get full support from colleagues. There are chances of profit for those doing business. There will be benefits from the investment made earlier. There are signs of financial gain for those doing private jobs. Today you should try to bring positivity in yourself. Students can do a course to learn a foreign language. New happiness will come in married life. Take care of your health. Students will achieve complete success in education.

Sagittarius-

Your positivity will remain today. There will be work pressure in the workplace today. You will be successful in completing the tasks on time. Your financial condition will improve today. There are chances of progress in your career. Those doing their own business should stay away from their opponents. Students pursuing higher education will get opportunities to study abroad. Expenses may increase suddenly. There are chances of going on a trip for office work. There may be a rush regarding a property. Try to solve things with peace and politeness. The time will be favourable for those who are thinking about changing their job.

Capricorn-

Today will be favourable for you. You may get an offer for a new job. Maintain mutual coordination with family members. There is a strong possibility of good profit for those doing business. Investments made somewhere will get good returns. Students' interest in sports will increase. You are likely to make good money. Today you will get the full support of family and spouse. Take care of your health, and keep getting routine checkups done. This time is very good for domestic life. Your interest in religion will be awakened in your nature. You will get a gift from your lovemate today, which will keep you happy all day. The arrival of a little guest in the house will create an atmosphere of happiness.

Aquarius-

Your day will be good. If you work with a good strategy today, you will get success. There will be good coordination with colleagues. You will have a pleasant time with your spouse. Family expenses may also increase. You will be interested in religious activities. You can also go on a religious trip with your family. Businessmen may have to face their opponents. Do not share your plans with others. People doing research will get a chance to go abroad. There are chances of sudden financial gains from somewhere. Take special care of your health, and eat on time. Make a habit of regular yoga and exercise.

Pisces-

Your day will be lucky today. You may get a chance to travel abroad in some connection. Your mind will be engaged in spirituality. Some challenges may come in the work area. You will move forward with your wisdom, you will benefit. Today you will make a new plan to expand your business further, and your plans will be successful. Control your language while talking to anyone today. Today you should try to solve any matter through conversation. There will be sweetness in married life. This time will be good for you from the economic point of view.

