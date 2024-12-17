Horoscope Today, December 18: Leo should be careful in matters of health; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 18

Today's Horoscope, December 18, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Tritiya of Paush Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 10:07 am today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Indra Yoga will remain till 7:34 pm today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 12:59 pm late night today. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 18 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make changes in the business work plan, which will give good results. The guidance of experienced people will be helpful for your growth, for now, your income will remain the same. People doing jobs are likely to change their place soon. Today there will be an atmosphere of family happiness and peace. You will be happy to see that people will have a sense of respect for you.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there will be a lot of workload in the office. Today, instead of being overconfident, start the work after thinking carefully. Today your family relationships will be strong, all the family members will play games together. Today your financial condition will be good, along with that the expenses will also be less. Today strengthen your contacts more because it is going to prove beneficial for you. Today you will get new information related to business. Children will focus on their studies. Today, getting someone's advice will increase your morale.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today the problem related to family property can be solved, in which the senior members will play an important role. Be careful about your health today. Today you will be in some confusion due to excessive expenses. But soon the circumstances will become favourable for you, so keep patience. Today you will contribute to solving a friend's problem. You will get the support of your brothers and sisters in abundance. You will be happy as your mother's wish will be fulfilled.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will focus on the ideas related to your objective. If you are making plans to expand your business, then this is a favourable time to work on them. With the advice and help of an influential person, you can get new achievements. Today people doing government jobs will have more work. There will also be pressure from the officers. You will go to watch a movie with friends. Today the dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled. Students will focus on their studies.

Leo-

Today is going to be favourable for you. Giving proper time to the family will keep the atmosphere pleasant. Today there will be a lot of running around and hard work throughout the day, but the success of the work will also remove your fatigue. Helping a needy friend will make you feel good. The youth of this zodiac will get the desired results in their career-related efforts. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, you will have to maintain a balance while spending and shopping, especially paying attention to savings. Be careful in matters of health.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a favourable day. Also, keep in mind today that do not make any important decisions by getting emotional. Parents should maintain friendly behaviour with children because too much control can reduce their self-confidence. Be careful while travelling today. Today you will be able to face any adverse situation with your ability and talent. To develop yourself, it will be appropriate to change your nature according to the time.

Libra-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today the workload may increase in the office, but the work done by you will impress your boss. Today do not ignore your important work due to laziness or others. It is very important to take care of budget etc. in financial matters. Today is the time to work wisely and carefully. Today, without interfering in the affairs of others, you will remain busy and happy in your work. Students of this zodiac sign will pay special attention to their studies today, soon you will get success.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your full attention will be on completing your important tasks. Today children will take more care of their parents and will also listen to them. Today will be a very relaxed day. You will do online shopping for the family. Your efficient behaviour will help you to achieve business success. You will get back the money lent today. You can get great success in business. Today, due to sudden monetary gain, your financial condition will be strong.

Sagittarius-

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will have a situation of running around throughout the day. Spending some time in spiritual activities will give you mental peace. If a property-related case is going on in the court, then today its decision will come in your favour. People of this zodiac sign will be serious about their future, you will get good news soon. Today you will meet someone who will impress you a lot. Today will be a particularly favourable day for women.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will be thrilled thinking about a special person. Today you can get some new experiences. Today, due to family or personal reasons, you will not be able to give much time to the place of business. But still, most of the work will be completed smoothly by phone. People doing jobs will get relief from completing their target and will also be able to focus on other work. Today, if something is being told by seniors and bosses at the workplace, then take it seriously, and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your behavior will be good for the people around you, new energy will flow inside you. To get relief from everyday routine, a program will be made to visit a religious place today. You will get the support of an influential person in starting a new work. Today your dream will also come true, that is, there are chances of your desired wish being fulfilled. Today your mother can ask you for something, which she will be happy to fulfill.

Pisces-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. People associated with politics will gain respect in society. Today you will be able to face challenges in business. If you try to find a solution instead of getting nervous in a bad situation, then everything will be fine. Also, control your speech and anger. This will keep your relations with friends and neighbours better. Businessmen doing courier business will benefit today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)