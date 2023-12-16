Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 17: Favorable day for Virgo, know about other zodiac signs

Today is the fifth day of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Panchami Tithi will last till 5:34 pm today. Harshana Yoga will remain till tonight at 12:35. Also Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 2:54 pm tonight. Panchak will start this afternoon at 3:45 pm. Today Shri Ram's marriage festival will also be celebrated. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how December 15, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a day full of happiness. Spend time with your family and the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. You may get a surprise from little children. Some people can also help you with some work. You will get full support of luck. New avenues of progress will open for you. You can consider starting from scratch. For this, you need some associations. You also need to take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a very special day for you. You may have to travel a long distance for some office work. This journey will be beneficial. You can relive your old memories by meeting one of your childhood friends. Today your financial situation will improve significantly. From a business operations point of view, you today will be better. You do every work with patience and understanding. People who are associated with the film industry and need work, today you can get a good offer.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. your inclination will be towards spirituality, you can plan some religious program. You will get new opportunities for growth in your workplace. People of this zodiac sign who work in making utensils, there are chances of profit for them. If you are planning to buy a new car then today is an auspicious day for you. There will be happiness in the house. Today the enemy side will bow before you. Students can make up their minds to prepare for any competitive exam.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. Something important may cost you money. The writers of this zodiac sign can have a good day as people will like their poems very much. Can also be honored and you will receive it from some organization. You will have good coordination with your spouse. You can make up your mind to get fancy decoration of the house. You will get support from neighbors in important work and your pending work will be completed. The blessings of your parents will remain with you. Students can join any new course today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Leo

Today will be a wonderful day. Your favorite work in the office can be given to you. Hence, you will remain engaged in work. But advice can be taken from experts. People of this zodiac sign are likely to get promotions in private jobs. Besides, there are chances of an increase in income also. Students can show more interest in taking new subjects. People working in the education sector will be full of relief. Businessmen may get some new experiences at work.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo

The day is going to be favorable for you. You yourself will be satisfied with your work and will be appreciated. This is a good opportunity to go out for dinner to a restaurant with your spouse. People related to sports will participate in some new activity. Your health will remain full today with new experiences. Students can take advice from a senior for their career, the right advice can take your career to a good place. You will get profit in work.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Libra

Today is a good day for you. All your work will be completed in time and you will get support from colleagues in the office. Your positive thoughts can influence a person. Your help will be beneficial to others. Students can make some changes regarding their studies. They will get help from their seniors to understand difficult subjects. Today you can also get help from your spouse in some household work and your relationships will be better.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

Today will bring a sign of some new happiness in life. Spouse may give some good news which will make the rest of the family happy too. There will be coordination between relationships and work. You will remain strong physically and economically. Those engineers of this zodiac sign will get some big benefits. There are people from the manager post who will handle their work well. You can go to the mall for shopping with children as they will enjoy it. Today is going to be a great day for the people related to politics.

Lucky Number: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Your speed of work will increase and you will feel relaxed. People of this zodiac sign who are unmarried can talk about their relationships at home. The atmosphere at home will be good at home. Some people may ask you for advice on office matters. People working from home, your work will go well and other people will also be influenced by your plan. You can discuss future plans with your parents.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn

Today will bring an important turning point in your life. You may have to make a major career decision today. Remember, whatever you think and try to do. Do it with understanding. Due to work, you will not be able to give full time to your family. But the family will remain together. However, you can be a little emotional in some cases. A writer's book will be published, which will get a lot of love from the people. Yours sweetness will remain in speech. Luck will fully support you in doing new things. Today will be a favorable day for students.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius

Today's day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your close friend may come to meet you and you can share some personal matters with him. You can share the problems and his words can help you solve family problems. Today is fine for the students of this zodiac sign may get better in their studies. You should do your work without worrying too much about the results. And need to pay attention to elders as they can also give you some special advice. Today is going to be a good day for the newly married couple.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces

Today will be a wonderful day for you. People may pay attention and follow your words. Travel plans can be made but problems related to money will find their solution today. Daily tasks can be completed. You'll be in a fun mood all day long as luck will favor you. People of this zodiac sign can express their views openly in front of others. And they will give importance to your words. You will have a good time with your spouse in the evening. Today you will be a successful day for people in administrative work.

Luck Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

