Horoscope Today, December 10: Virgo's financial side will be strong; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 10, 2024: Today is Tuesday, Dashami Tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Dashami Tithi will remain till 3:43 pm today. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 10:03 pm tonight. Also, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 1:31 pm today. Apart from this, today is Panchak and Venus will transit in Shravan at 3:19 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 10 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today will be a good day for you. You can make a new plan to set your goal. You can get some good news. There is a possibility of sudden monetary gain. People of this zodiac who are in jobs can get success today. You can get help from your loved ones in some work. You can plan to go on a religious trip. This journey will also be pleasant. Today you will do something in some field, which will give you a lot of respect.

Taurus-

Today will be a favourable day for you. Any work you have planned will be completed. Today, a new change will come in the career of the students of this zodiac sign. Which will be beneficial for their future. Your health will remain better. People of this zodiac sign who are connected to social sites will get acquainted with someone who will benefit them. Some people will prove to be helpful in business. You will have a better day with friends.

Gemini-

Today will be a better day than before. Your activity in the social field may increase. You may get positive results in some work. There is a possibility of meeting some old friends. You may get some good news related to the family. Today you will spend memorable moments with your spouse. Your health will be better. Students may get some good news. A sudden meeting with an old friend will be pleasant.

Cancer-

Today will be a normal day for you. There will be fluctuations in health. You should keep your thoughts and behaviour balanced. You should avoid trusting anyone too much. Sweetness will increase in married life. You should avoid making any big decisions. You should control your anger. You can also benefit from this. The business situation will be normal. Your work will be appreciated on the job. Intellectual ability will increase.

Leo-

Today will be a mixed day for you. You can get help from an experienced person in some work. You can plan a movie with your family. You should avoid making monetary transactions. If you make good use of time, you will get benefits. You should avoid paying attention to any kind of old things. The work situation will be strong. You will be alert and serious about your responsibilities.

Virgo-

Today will be a great day for you. The financial side will be strong. Students of this zodiac sign will get full support from their teachers. Along with this, new opportunities to move forward in my career will also come up. You will get happiness from the side of children. You can also get some good news. You will get good opportunities to earn money. You will get new ideas related to your work. Happiness will increase with the arrival of guests at home.

Libra-

Today will be a good day for you. You may be busy with office work. You can put your point in front of others regarding an issue in society, the effect of which will be visible to some people. Your financial side may be a little weak. You should avoid ignoring some family matters. You can plan to go somewhere with friends. You should try to reduce your expenses.

Scorpio-

Today will be a great day for you. Family relationships will be strong. By working a little hard, you can easily achieve your goals. There can be a lot of improvement in the financial situation. Today is a good day for business work. You can try to complete every task with patience and understanding. Married life will be full of happiness. The good atmosphere of the office can make you happy.

Sagittarius-

Today your day will be full of happiness. There will be better coordination with everyone in the office. Sudden monetary gains from new sources will balance your financial situation. You can attend a function in the evening. You will be happy to meet an old friend. Today will be a favourable day for lovemates. You will get some good news. You will get the full fruits of your hard work. You will be successful in creative works.

Capricorn-

Today will be a normal day for you. You may have to run around a bit for family matters. Work in the office can be completed at a slow pace, this can increase your troubles a bit. There may be a little rift with siblings over something. You can spend time with children. You can think about new work.

Aquarius-

Today will be a great day for you. You will face a big challenge related to work. You will also succeed in it. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. You will get sudden opportunities for monetary gains. You will get full support of luck. Other people will also be impressed by your work. New paths for your progress will open. Along with sweetness, trust will also increase in the family. You will meet a special person.

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. You may get benefit in some special work. Your relationship with your siblings will improve. Your spouse may be impressed by your words. The day may be good for business matters. There are chances of getting success in social work. You may get support at the workplace. You may get help from friends. Some new work will come in front of you and you may also meet important people for that.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)