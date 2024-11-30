Horoscope Today, December 1: Strong financial situation of Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 1: Know other zodiac signs

Today’s Horoscope, December 1. 2024: Today is Sunday, the Amavasya date of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Amavasya's date will remain till 11:52 am today, after which the Pratipada date will start. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 4:33 pm today. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 2:24 pm today. Apart from this, today is Amavasya of Snan Daan and Kamala Jayanti. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of December 1, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today you will consider new ways to complete a task. People doing business will be successful in taking the business forward. The financial situation will be strong. You will get the pleasure of a new vehicle. You will get the full support of your spouse. Today, students will be seen studying diligently due to the support and company of their parents.

Taurus

Today your day will start with a calm mind. Today there are chances of an increase in your wealth. You will plan to go somewhere with friends. There will be some ups and downs in your health. You should avoid eating fried foods. Some of your important work may get interrupted today, but the work will be completed by evening. Today you should avoid getting into useless talks. Women of this zodiac can learn a recipe online.

Gemini

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Students should not postpone their work till tomorrow, whenever you get free time, complete your work. Your interest will increase in some new subjects, in which you will get the support of your teachers. With the help of friends, you will get a means of income, from which you will be able to earn profit. Your financial condition will be better. You will go to a relative's house for a feast, where everyone will be seen enjoying.

Cancer

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will feel that family members have special importance in your life. You will get an important call from a place from where you have never imagined. Due to your life partner, some of your plans or some work can be done, but keep patience. You will need money, you will get it from someone close. Today evening, you will take full advantage of your time outside with friends, but be careful for your health.

Leo

Today your daily routine will be good. Today you will remain positive, due to which your mind will be engaged in work. Your material comforts will increase. The income of women doing online business will increase. Today you will come forward to help someone in need. Students studying event management can do something creative today. Today will be a good day for private employees.

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of changes for you. Those who are doing ancestral business will talk to their father about some changes in the business. Today, you will join the Bhajan, and Kirtan happening in the neighborhood with the family. Today there will be a sense of sweetness in your speech. You will get success in politics, you will get a chance to address the gathering. Due to pressure from seniors in the workplace and discord at home, you may have to face stress, which will disturb your concentration at work.

Libra

Today is going to be a favorable day. You will share your thoughts with your parents. Those who are studying away from home can meet their family today. You will join the religious program with family members, and spend some time which will give peace to your mind. You will get the support of brothers and sisters. You can get good news from someone through telecommunication, there will be an atmosphere of happiness at home. Health will be better than before. Your financial condition will improve.

Scorpio

Today will be a favorable day for you. Take care of your health, there may be some trouble due to the change in weather. The influence of people associated with social service will increase in society, people will support you. Keep control over your speech today, do not get into any dispute. Today you will get new employment opportunities. Love with family will increase. If you are associated with the field of writing, then today you will get some big good news.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. People doing jobs will have a good income. After running around for property-related problems, the work will be done. You will have good coordination with relatives. Today you will get a chance to help a helpless person. Today you can plan to visit a theme park, where you will enjoy a lot with your friends. Those doing sewing work will get a good profit from their customers.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Your sadness today can be due to your negative thinking. You need to come out of this as soon as possible to create a happy atmosphere in the family again. Children may disappoint you by not living up to your expectations. They need to be encouraged to make their dreams come true. Stuck money will arrive. You will get vehicle pleasure. You will be able to meet all your expenses.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today you will have to work according to your understanding in any matter, only then will the result of the work be good. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. Today there is a possibility of getting good news at home, you will get happiness in married life. Your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent, otherwise, you may face some trouble in the coming time.

Pisces

Today you will have a new enthusiasm and happiness. Whatever work you do today, you will do it with all your heart. You will get a new experience. Mental problems will be resolved, due to which your mind will be happy. Your social circle and your respect will also increase. You will get help from a friend. Today you should avoid disputes otherwise you may get into trouble. The schedule of the whole day may change due to the arrival of relatives, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)