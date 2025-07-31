Horoscope today for all zodiac signs [1 August 2025]: What this spiritual Friday brings Get today’s horoscope and lucky colours from Acharya Indu Prakash. Find out what the stars say for your zodiac sign this spiritual Friday, Durgashtami.

New Delhi:

Today is Friday, the Ashtami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will last the whole day and night till 7:24 am tomorrow. Shubh Yoga will last the whole day and night till 5:30 am tomorrow.

Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 3:41 am today. Apart from this, today is the Shri Durgashtami fast. Also, let us know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Daily horoscope today for all zodiac signs – August 1, 2025

Aries horoscope today

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, and there will be an increase in comfort and convenience. Today you will participate in a religious program with your family, which will give peace to your mind. Today, you will get the support of brothers and sisters in completing some work. Today, you will receive good news from a relative, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today, your health will be better than before, so you will concentrate on work. Today, your financial condition will improve.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 02

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can make some changes in your business, which will benefit you a lot. Today you will sit with your family and discuss important topics. Students preparing for an entrance exam can take help from their seniors today. Today, you will get back the pending money, which you can use for personal work. Today, you will get the pleasure of a new vehicle, and there will be happiness among the family members.

Lucky colour- Sky Blue

Lucky number- 05

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today, due to your dedication towards work, you will soon move towards success. Today, you will get the company of an experienced person, which will make you feel good. Today, it is possible that some of your important work will be completed. Today, instead of expecting others, if you have faith in your hard work and ability, then the work will go on smoothly. Today, you will plan to watch a movie with your spouse, which will make your relationship good.

Lucky colour- Sea Green

Lucky number- 06

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will have to work according to your understanding in any matter; only then will you get good results from work. Today, you will get the blessings of elders, due to which you will get good results throughout the day. Today, your respect will increase, and happiness will come in your married life. Today, people associated with sports of this zodiac will move forward in their careers with the help of a coach. Today, women will retire from household chores and enjoy themselves with their friends.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 09

Leo horoscope today

Today, you will have a new enthusiasm and happiness. Whatever work you do today, you will do it with a full heart, which will get better results. Today, you will get relief from mental confusion, due to which your mind will be happy. Today, both your social circle and respect will increase. Today you can take help from your friend to complete any work. Today, avoid useless talks and focus on your work. Today, the day's schedule may change due to the arrival of relatives at home, and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 07

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Today, you will get new opportunities in employment, taking advantage of which you will move forward in life. Today, the influence of people associated with social services will increase in society, and support will be received. Today, keep control over your speech and stay away from useless matters. Today, you will spend some time with the family, which will increase love in the family. Today, writers will get great news, which may be related to one of your books.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 01

Libra horoscope today

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you are going to make a transaction related to new land, so first, investigate it thoroughly. Today will be a pleasant day, and you can go on a religious trip with the family. The decisions taken by you today will be positive and beneficial. Today, students will get relief from some problems and will be able to study better. If you are looking for a job, then today you can get an offer from a big company.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 05

Scorpio horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, the youth will get good results by focusing on their studies and careers. Today, you must spend some time with your children to find a solution to their problems. Today, while doing paperwork, first investigate thoroughly. Today, your income will increase, and the atmosphere of the family will remain peaceful. Today will be a better day in terms of health, due to which you will concentrate on work. Today you will go for a walk with friends and enjoy yourself.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 08

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, the income of people working in private jobs will increase, and the boss will praise your work. Today, you will get a solution to the problem related to property, which will give you satisfaction. Today, there will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today, you will get a chance to help a helpless person. Today, you can plan to visit a theme park, where you will enjoy a lot with your friends. Today, be a little cautious about your health, take special care of food and drink.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 01

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there will be politeness in your behaviour, due to which the employees will be happy with you. Today, you can get news related to a transfer in job. Today, you can take advice from an experienced person while making important decisions. Today, to keep your health good, pay special attention to exercise and food. Today, your friends will expect help, and you will keep the hope alive by helping them.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 03

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be a day of progress in your field. Today, you can discuss expansion in your business. Today, you should spend some time with practical and influential people, due to which you will also see positive changes in your nature. Today, you should follow the guidance and advice of experienced and senior people, which will give you great benefits in the future. Today, your health will remain good, and you will feel energetic. Today is the day for lovemates to add sweetness to the relationship.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 07

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you can talk to your spouse about starting a new job. Today, you should spend some time alone or at a spiritual place, so that your mind gets peace. Today, there will be an improvement in the business of tours and travel. Today, you may have to work overtime due to the increased workload in the office. Today you will feel happy by helping an elder. Today, you will get good results by making changes in your field of work.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 04

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.