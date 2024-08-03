Horoscope Today, August 4: Cancer to focus more on incomplete tasks; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 4

Today's Horoscope, August 3, 2024: Today is the Amavasya (New Moon) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan, and it's a Sunday. The Amavasya Tithi will last until 4:43 PM today. Siddhi Yoga will be in effect until 10:38 AM, followed by Pushya Nakshatra until 1:26 PM, and then Ashlesha Nakshatra. Additionally, today is Hariyali Amavasya. Acharya Indu Prakash provides insights into how the day will unfold for you and the remedies to make it better, along with your lucky number and colour.

Aries

Today will be fantastic for you. Circumstances will be more favourable than before. You'll gain more profit from your hard work in business. There's a possibility of completing an important task today. You'll receive guidance from experienced individuals, positively impacting your personality. Misunderstandings with friends or relatives will clear up. Students will see good results from their career-related efforts. You might plan a trip with friends. Helping a stranger will make you feel better.

Taurus

Today will be beneficial for you. Your hidden talent will be recognised by others. Engaging in spiritual activities will bring mental peace. You will get support from an experienced person in business. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home. You may go out with your loved one. Success will be yours in the workplace, and pending tasks will be completed. Marital harmony will increase.

Gemini

Today will be excellent for you. You'll consider changes in business strategies and the methods of working. New work plans will be successful. Your good work will be appreciated in your job, and there are chances of promotion. Positive thinking and a disciplined routine will keep you healthy and energetic. Your personality will shine. Family life will be harmonious. You might have to take on a significant responsibility. It will be a good day for those in love.

Cancer

Today will be great for you. You'll focus more on incomplete tasks. If considering changes at work, keep Vastu principles in mind. You'll complete your office tasks on time. There will be harmony between your spouse and family members. You might go for a job interview and get selected. Your honesty will be appreciated everywhere. People will trust you in the workplace.

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. You need to improve the internal arrangements at your workplace. Supervise every task personally. Some people at the office might be jealous of your progress. You'll handle tasks in your preferred manner. Your presence in social work will be praised. Students should focus entirely on their studies for better results. Marital life will be joyful.

Virgo

Today will be excellent for you. Don't ignore any phone calls today as you might receive important information. Helping a close person will bring you joy. Your efforts to improve home arrangements will be successful. You might get a chance to attend an event with your family. Teamwork at the office will bring better results. You'll spend quality time with your family after a long time. There will be progress in pending tasks.

Libra

Today will be good for you. You'll organise your plans, making it easier to work on them. Trust your abilities rather than others, and you'll benefit. You might achieve something significant. Emotional bonds with your spouse will strengthen. You'll spend time in entertainment and outings with your family. Improve your willpower along with your emotions. Students have chances of success in competitive fields. It will be a great day for doctors.

Scorpio

Today will be favourable for you. Don't disclose your business strategies to others. Avoid making any important decisions in your job or business today. Students will get good results in competitive exams. You'll spend time with your family. You might get a chance to meet your loved one. You might consider starting a new business. Those involved in politics will have a good day, and there will be opportunities to attend events.

Sagittarius

Today you'll be busy with important tasks. Avoid using words in conversations that you might regret later. Don't let past issues affect you. Meditation will help maintain your mental health. A relative will return the money you lent them, which you'll use for planned tasks. Those in politics will engage in social work. New responsibilities will come to you, which you'll handle easily.

Capricorn

Today will be great for you. Those in media and marketing will find success. Compete harder with surrounding businesses for success. Jobholders will focus more on their work. Be flexible in your behaviour to avoid family issues. Students should study hard for better results. Your salary might increase. You'll attract others with your words, and pending tasks will be completed with the help of loved ones.

Aquarius

Today will be favourable for you. Your tasks will be completed on time. Continue trying with full confidence. It's a good day for vehicle purchase plans. Despite being busy, you'll spend time with relatives and friends. Maintain your confidence and self-respect in adverse situations. Seek advice from trustworthy people if confused. Marital life will be happy, and your spouse might give you a gift.

Pisces

Today will be excellent for you. Fashion designers will have a good day with a big online order. Financial situations will improve with the return of lending money. Learn from mistakes and change your work methods. Students will get good results in exams. Marital harmony will increase. Women might receive a surprise from their spouse, bringing joy.