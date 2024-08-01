Horoscope Today, August 2: Gemini to go on a trip to hill station; know about other zodiac signs

Today is Udaya Tithi Trayodashi and Friday of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 3.27 pm today. There will be Harshana Yoga till 11.45 pm today afternoon. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 10.59 am today morning. Apart from this, today is a monthly Shivratri fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 2, 2024, will be for you and with what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today will be filled with happiness. Students in the field of law will find this day favourable, with potential new cases coming your way. Answers to perplexing questions will be revealed, and you’ll benefit from a big opportunity. Government employees might receive promotions, and you may be honoured for previous social work. Marital life will be pleasant, and you might enjoy a dinner with your loved one. Your business could see a significant increase.

Taurus



Today will be spent with family, and there might be plans for an outing. An unexpected relative might visit, and there could be plans for a long trip with friends. Your business is likely to benefit, and you may start a new venture with the blessings of elders. Love life will be good, and your sister may provide more help than expected in personal matters.

Gemini

You might have new ideas today. It’s a good day for preparing for government exams, as your hard work will pay off. You may go on a trip to a hill station with friends, and there’s a chance of meeting an old friend. Your work at the office will be appreciated, and juniors may come to learn from you. The day will be enjoyable, and those in the banking sector might see opportunities for promotion.

Cancer

The day will be average. Controlling your speech will benefit you, and you should be cautious about your health. It’s best to avoid outside food. Your loved one might plan a long drive, and remember to carry essential items. Your hard work will bear fruit, and your magnetic personality will attract others.



Leo

Today will be favorable. To find joy, you might need to adjust your attitude. Happiness will enter your home, and family problems will resolve on their own. A close one might double your joy, and you will find new opportunities for growth at work. Help from colleagues will help you complete tasks on time. You might go out with your partner in the evening. Others’ opinions will be beneficial for you.

Virgo

You may be drawn to spirituality and might plan a temple visit or a religious event. Your enemies may try to trouble you, but your wisdom will help you complete your tasks successfully. Unmarried individuals might receive marriage proposals. You could plan to buy electronic items, and the day is good for business growth and implementing plans. People around you will be pleased with you.

Libra

Today will be good for you. You might spend more on household items, but you’ll get suitable employment opportunities. Blessings from parents will help you reach your goals. You might play an active role in politics and face your opponents effectively. Avoid legal issues, and your financial situation will improve. Students will find this day favorable.

Scorpio

You will have good energy today. With increased energy, you can complete tasks in less time. The business day will be excellent with higher sales than usual. Newlyweds might go out for dinner, and selling or buying property could be profitable. Trust in your children will grow, and your financial situation will strengthen. You might plan an outing with friends.

Sagittarius

Today will be favourable. Students should dedicate themselves to their studies, and joining a new course is a good idea. Consulting friends before starting new projects will be beneficial. You might plan a visit to religious places, and family trust will increase. Someone might be significant for your career, and you will work in the right direction to complete tasks efficiently.

Capricorn

Today will be average. Changes in your partner's life will create a happy atmosphere. It’s a good day to buy furniture. Be cautious with business partnerships and seek advice before implementing new plans. Those in the tourism sector might see financial gains. Stay vigilant at work as rivals might attempt to disrupt your business.

Aquarius

Today will be excellent. You might travel for work, and it will be beneficial. During the trip, you might meet a distant relative, which will make you happy. Engineers will find the day advantageous, with potential job offers via email. Students might receive good news related to competitive exams. The day is favourable for buying a new vehicle.

Pisces

Today will be great. You may seek advice from experienced individuals regarding your children’s careers. Avoid lending or borrowing money. Unexpected financial gains in business might occur. Refrain from interfering in others' matters unless necessary. You might face criticism from your boss, so manage your anger to avoid problems. Investing in property is favorable today.

