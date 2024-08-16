Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 17: Highly favourable time for Cancer; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 17, 2024: Today is the twelfth day (Dwadashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan, and it is Saturday. The Dwadashi Tithi will last until 8:06 AM, after which the Trayodashi Tithi will begin. The Preeti Yoga will be in effect until 10:47 AM, followed by the Ayushman Yoga. Additionally, the Purvashada Nakshatra will be in effect until 11:49 AM, after which the Uttarashada Nakshatra will commence. Today also marks the observance of Shani Pradosh Vrat. Learn how your day will unfold on 17 August 2024, and what remedies can enhance your day, along with your lucky number and colour, from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries:

Today will be a good day for you. The day will pass with various personal activities. Trust yourself but avoid taking on more work than you can handle. Investing today will be beneficial for the future. If you are considering buying property or a vehicle, it is a favourable time to act on it. Spend some time on activities related to your interests; it will energize you. Be sure to thoroughly think through your plans before implementing them. Avoid letting pride take over your nature.

Taurus:

Today will be an average day for you. Pay close attention to business activities. New agreements will be made, and your image and reputation will grow. The conditions are favourable, and the decisions you make will yield positive results. Students may find success in interviews or their careers. If there is any property-related proceeding, things might move forward today. Your positive attitude towards life will further strengthen your self-confidence. Your efforts will lead to some improvements in activities. Strive to complete every task with seriousness.

Gemini:

Today will be a favourable day for you. Keep your position strong and stay away from other people's personal activities. Focus on your own personal and family matters. Solving children's problems will boost their morale, so spend some time with them. You will have the opportunity to spend time with respected individuals and learn a lot from their company. You might also purchase some valuable items related to household comfort. Your faith in religious matters will remain strong.

Cancer:

Today will be an excellent day for you. The time is highly favourable, and an important task will be resolved. Focus on yourself and your work. A family dispute will be resolved through the mediation of an experienced person, and relations will become harmonious again. There may be some financial struggle, but it will be difficult to cut back on expenses. You will need to struggle and work hard to prove yourself. Make all your decisions yourself today; relying on others will waste your time.

Leo:

Today will be a better day for you. You are likely to achieve a significant accomplishment. However, your anger and overly disciplined nature might create problems for others. Spend some time in spiritual or religious activities. Exercise caution when making any deals or transactions in business, although beneficial contracts are on the horizon.

Virgo:

Today will be filled with new enthusiasm. Try to keep your lifestyle more advanced. You will be interested in some creative activities to give your work a new shape. Due to the heavy workload in the office, you might have to work from home as well. A pending task will be completed today, but it will require a lot of effort. Your positive and balanced thinking will help you accomplish your tasks in a planned manner. You will also make a significant contribution to social activities.

Libra:

Today will be a normal day for you. Situations are bringing positive changes in your favor. You will need to work very hard to fulfil your responsibilities in business matters. Opponents will try to harm you. Government employees might receive an excellent workload. You will come in contact with some experienced people today and gain valuable knowledge. Keep your behavior and thinking positive. Interest in spirituality will make your nature more humble. The efforts made by the younger generation on a project will be successful.

Scorpio:

Today will be special for you. Work systematically and in a planned way. Achieving your goals will bring happiness, and income sources will be strong. The youth may receive good news related to their career. In business-related work, trust in your skills and capabilities; trusting others may cause harm. Businesses related to machinery, etc., will yield profitable results.

Sagittarius:

Today will be filled with happiness. You will receive important news through a contact, which will prove to be very beneficial for your future. Your positive outlook and balanced behaviour will help you maintain harmony between home and external activities, and you will be able to complete your tasks. Visiting a religious place will bring peace of mind. Completing work on time will depend on your abilities. Government employees might receive significant responsibilities.

Capricorn:

Today will be in your favour. Gather complete information before starting any work. Today, you will focus on both production and quality. The day is in your favour. You may recover some loaned money today. You might achieve some political recognition, enhancing your status in society and increasing your income. If you get into any trouble, friends may help you resolve it.

Aquarius:

Today will be a favourable day. Issues related to children's education or careers will be resolved. If there's any ongoing dispute related to property, it may be settled with the help of an experienced person, relieving much of your stress. Unexpected expenses may arise, but cutting back might not be possible. Work with patience and restraint, and everything will be fine. Avoid misunderstandings that could harm relationships.

Pisces:

Today will be a golden day for you. Under the guidance of an experienced person, all tasks will be completed methodically, and you will feel an incredible energy within yourself. The youth will take their future activities very seriously. There will be visits from close relatives at home. However, due to high expenses, finances may be tight. Efforts will be made to recover the loaned money.