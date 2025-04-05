Horoscope Today, April 6: Cancerians will handle everything well, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 6, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Horoscope for April 6, 2025: Today is the ninth day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Navami Tithi will remain till 7:24 pm today. Today is the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Also, Ram Navami will be celebrated today. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 6:55 pm today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain today for the whole day, all night and till 6:25 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 6 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today you will get some important work of your father completed. The relationship with your spouse will become more sweet. Today new ideas will come to your mind, but you have to keep your mind under control. Do not get into arguments with anyone. Do not harbour any kind of misunderstanding to keep your married life better today. Today you will plan a new work. Visit Ram ji, the pending work will be completed.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today, on the ninth day of Navratri, the blessings of Lord Shri Ram will remain on you. Today you will be successful in all the works to a great extent. Women of this zodiac will get good news today. Today your financial side will be even better than before. You will get the support of your parents, due to which you will be able to move forward in life. You will feel relieved as the work pending in the office for many days will be completed. Offer kheer to Lord Shri Ram, prestige will increase in the society.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make up your mind to buy property. You will be happy with the completion of the pending work. By evening you will receive good news, due to which the atmosphere of the house will be filled with happiness. People around will be happy with your personality. Today you will be full of freshness. You will get a gift from your lovemate, which will increase the sweetness of the relationship. Pay your respects to your Ishta Dev, you will have a good day.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

With the help of family members, you will be able to handle everything well. Today you will be lost in thoughts about something. Today you will meet new people, who will bring financial benefits to your business in future. You will plan to organize a party at home. Today, on the ninth day of Navratri, you will plan to organize a religious ritual at home. Offer Sattu made of gram to Lord Ram today, you will find the path to success.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. You will get help from friends on some important tasks. You will get back the money that was stuck for many days today. Today has brought better results for students. You will get success in the competitive exam given earlier. There will be stability in the financial situation. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Today you will be interested in some religious work. By performing Havan at home today, the business will increase.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

You need to increase your efficiency. Today your work will be appreciated among the people. At the same time, to get financial benefits, you will have to work a little harder today. You will make plans for a new work. Be careful while driving today. You should control your speech while talking on any matter. There are chances of good financial gains in business. Chant Gayatri Mantra, you will get rid of opponents.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today your money will be spent on some work for children. People will be very impressed by your behaviour today. You will get help from people at work. Your relationships will be strengthened with the help of mutual trust. Your special wish which was incomplete for a long time will be fulfilled today. The support received from the officers in the office will increase your enthusiasm. In terms of work, you need to increase contact with experienced people. Take the blessings of the elders of the house, the mind will be happy throughout the day.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

If you want to tell someone what is in your heart, then today is going to be a very good day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the office, this will keep you happy. Family relationships will improve today. Your interest in artistic works will increase. You will consult friends before starting a new project. Today your mind will be engaged in worship all day. Recite Ram Rakshastotra, you will be successful in all your work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today people will be impressed by your performance. You can benefit in business. You will get help from a colleague to complete important work in the office. Avoid arguing with anyone today. Today you need to take special care of your health. In the evening, you will talk to family members about some important topics. Good marriage proposals will come from unmarried people. Donate barley to the needy, and the pace of business will increase.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will share business matters with your spouse. You will get the support of all the members of the house in completing the family work. Today your classmates will take your help to understand a question. Today is going to be a great day for you in terms of health. Today you will make up your mind to start a new business online. Today do the Aarti of Mata Siddhidatri with your family, the financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will think about starting a new business. Today your financial condition will improve. Today your stars of luck will be high. Today all your tasks will be accomplished and your day will be great. Sweetness will increase in the relationship of newly married couples. Today will be good for business progress as well as health. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. Visit the mother, happiness will remain in life.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. The hard work done for any work will pay off. Today will be a favourable day for my career. The incomplete work in the office will be completed today, you will get the full support of seniors at work. On the other hand, if you do business, then there is a possibility of financial gain today. People associated with government institutions will have a great day. Offer sweets to Lord Shri Ram today, problems will be solved.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)