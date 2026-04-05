Horoscope today, April 5, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Tritiya, and the day falls on Sunday. Tritiya tithi will last until 12 PM, after which Chaturthi tithi will begin. Vajra Yoga will continue until 2:44 PM. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect until 12:08 AM tonight. Additionally, today marks Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat. Acharya Indu Prakash shares how 5 April will be for you and suggests remedies to make the day better. Also, find out your lucky number and lucky colour for the day.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. Any task you wish to undertake can be completed with ease. You just need to exercise a little patience. Maintain your reputation by contributing to social work. You may attend a friend’s birthday party in the evening. You will make important work plans. Be open with your loved ones to avoid misunderstandings and strengthen relationships. You may receive auspicious news regarding children, and the family atmosphere will be pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day will be beneficial. Important tasks will be accomplished with the help of your eldest son. You may plan a visit to a sightseeing spot with your parents. You may receive great news from a close relative. Consulting an experienced person regarding legal matters will be advantageous. Students of this sign will be more focused on studies. You may receive new responsibilities, which you will successfully manage. Your health will remain good. Financial problems faced in recent days will be resolved.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will be normal. A very important task may get delayed before completing successfully. There may be ups and downs in business. Before taking any decisions, consult experienced people, as this will benefit you in the long run. An unexpected meeting with a special person may change your career path, but take life decisions carefully. You will handle your social responsibilities with full dedication, and people will be impressed, boosting your confidence.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will be average. You may have to run around for some tasks. Some paperwork related to your children’s school or college may need attention. You may require financial help for business expansion. There may be minor disagreements with a family member. You will spend time thinking about your expenses. Keep an eye on neighbours’ activities. Some people may not understand your words easily. You will have an opportunity to spend time with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. After completing pending daily tasks, you will feel relaxed. You may have to make an important decision. You can enjoy some happy moments with friends outside. Businesspeople may meet a very experienced person. Financially, things will remain normal, with a possibility of income increase. Married couples will have a good day, appreciating each other’s relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your day will be favourable. All your tasks will be completed as planned. Despite a busy schedule, you will enjoy happy moments with your children. Family relationships will strengthen. Students pursuing engineering will have a lucky day, and you may receive a job offer from a company. Friends will give full support in your work, and senior colleagues will assist in the office. Those in the clothing business may see special success and good income. Married life will be harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

Your day will be moderate. You may feel slightly troubled over past matters, but everything will be fine by the evening. Friends may visit your home, and you can enjoy lunch together. You may plan a tour. At work, you will try to complete tasks quickly. Some relief from business-related rush and activity will come, allowing you to focus on new opportunities. Real estate dealings may be profitable. Married people will focus on making life happier.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day will be full of confidence. You may make new friends, and your social circle will expand. You will receive help from people around you. Profits are expected in business. Even tasks that seem impossible will be successfully completed. Government employees may have to travel. Office workload may be high, and you will think of new ways to complete tasks. Family atmosphere will remain pleasant, and relationships with your spouse will be harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be excellent. Good news from children will bring happiness at home. Long-standing dilemmas may find solutions. Your financial condition will remain strong. Challenges will not stand in front of your confidence. You may be invited as a guest to a seminar, where people will be impressed with your behaviour. You can go out with your spouse in the evening. Meetings with new people will bring big benefits. Tasks will be completed, and senior colleagues will continue to support you. Family discussions may take place on important matters.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. You may face several challenges at work. Collaborating with a friend will help in your tasks. Patience in decision-making may open new opportunities for success. Your spouse’s support will be beneficial. You may receive unexpected visits from relatives, which will be enjoyable and involve outings. Your parents will be pleased with your work and provide support.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be full of happiness. You will receive very good news, bringing smiles to everyone in the family. The visit of an important person at home may lead to positive discussions on key issues. Keep your plans and activities secret today. Guidance from experienced people will help you. Increased workload at your job may cause fatigue. People will be impressed by your personality and come forward to connect with you. You may meet a close friend, and there are chances of receiving money from new sources. Your health will remain good. Sudden ideas may open paths for progress.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be busy. Parents may take children to a nearby picnic spot. Office atmosphere may be slightly serious. Listen carefully to your boss before giving your opinion. You may feel a bit lazy today and also a little emotional at times. You will need to work harder to achieve targets and must be careful in your actions. Worries about tasks may trouble your mind unnecessarily. Competitors will not disturb you, and your reputation will improve. You may meet old friends. Pay special attention to your diet.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

About Acharya Indu Prakash

Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can watch his show Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV.