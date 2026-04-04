Horoscope today, April 4, 2026: What the stars say for Cancer, Libra, Aquarius and other zodiacs

New Delhi:

Special planetary alignments occur on the first Saturday of the Vaishakh month. Today is Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Dvitiiya tithi and Saturday. The Dvitiiya tithi will last until 10:10 AM, after which Tritiiya tithi will begin. Harshan Yoga will prevail until 2:17 PM. Swati Nakshatra will continue until 9:36 PM tonight. The positions of planets and constellations will have different effects on each zodiac sign. Learn in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash Ji what today holds for you. Here is the daily horoscope.

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries individuals will have a special day. You are likely to receive some great news. Completing tasks in a planned manner and staying focused will bring success. There are also chances of travel. Take some time out from your busy schedule for religious and spiritual activities, which will give you mental peace. Students will focus more on their studies, and success will soon be yours. Most business-related tasks will be completed smoothly.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus individuals will have a good day. You may get an opportunity to attend a special event and gain new knowledge. Expenses may increase, but with growing income sources, there won’t be much trouble. Focus on achieving your goals. Avoid taking any risks related to your personal life. At the office, you will work diligently and confidently. Students will get support from teachers to understand difficult topics.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini individuals will have an average day. Your prudence and wisdom will help solve problems easily. Women may spend time shopping online. You may receive an invitation to a relative’s house. Due to engagement in other activities, your important personal work might remain incomplete, so it’s necessary to maintain a proper routine. Keep a close eye on children’s activities. In business, consult an expert before making hasty decisions.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer individuals will have a favourable day. You will discuss important family matters, and positive outcomes are expected. You will also spend time in social activities. Your contribution will be important in maintaining business operations. External influences may cause some disturbances in your work environment. Boosting employees’ morale will improve productivity. Love partners will have a good day. Marital life will bring happiness and a pleasant mood.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo individuals will have a golden day. If you are handling property sale or purchase, success is likely. You will feel physically and mentally strong. A negative comment from a family member may slightly affect your mood, but it will pass soon. Avoid travelling and focus on personal matters. It is a good time to review work methods; business activities may slow down, but employee support will help maintain order. Pay close attention to responsibilities at work. Family cooperation will create a harmonious home environment.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo individuals will have a good day. Under the guidance of a special person, you will complete tasks excellently. You will also discuss important matters. Time will be spent in service activities at religious institutions. Avoid leaving any work incomplete due to carelessness. Success is likely in ancestral property matters. Avoid interfering in colleagues’ work. Business experiments to increase income will be beneficial. Your hard work will yield excellent results. Support from your spouse will bring peace.

Lucky colour: Gold

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra individuals will be full of new energy. Your self-respect and confidence will increase your ability to work hard and help you complete pending tasks with little effort. Avoid wasting time in unnecessary activities that may disrupt important work. Seek guidance for good results. Pay attention to targets while completing business orders. There will be growth in business and opportunities for financial gains. Marital life will remain harmonious.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio individuals will have an excellent day. Your actions will be strong, and you will make full use of your energy. You will get results in line with your hard work. Work related to land or vehicles may succeed. Despite a busy schedule, make time for your children. Focus on your current situation and keep your belongings safe. Students should concentrate more on studies. Big orders via multimedia or phone may be expected, so strengthen your contacts. Office environment will remain organized. Trust between spouses will strengthen the relationship.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius individuals will have a splendid day. Your interest in religious or spiritual activities will increase. Personal tasks will be completed with the help of family members. Respect and guidance of senior family members should not be ignored. Avoid sharing personal plans with strangers and refrain from arguments. Government employees may need to work overtime due to heavy workload. Disputes with your partner will end. Clothing business owners will earn more than expected.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn individuals will have a better day. It will be a day of achievements, and you should make the most of it. Prepare a plan before undertaking any task for guaranteed success. Focus on your work and avoid getting distracted by others’ personal matters. Spend some time in solitude or meditation. Business activities will run smoothly, though results may take time. There is a possibility of good news regarding a promotion at work.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius individuals will be full of happiness. Those planning to go abroad may receive good news. You will make a special contribution to social activities. Use your intelligence and skills to achieve positive results. Career-related good news will bring relief. Avoid interfering in others’ matters and focus on your own work. You will realise the importance of adjusting your behaviour according to circumstances. Maintain presence and focus at the workplace. Marital life will remain good.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces individuals will have a favourable day. Your objectives will be fulfilled, and you will learn a lot from experienced people. There may be a lot of activity at the workplace, but success will bring joy. Pending money will be returned, allowing you to purchase needed items. Be cautious in financial matters and avoid over-reliance on others. Business operations will improve, and employees’ cooperation will remain strong. Property-related work will succeed. Important plans for business growth should be made patiently, and success will follow. Achieving goals at work will bring relief.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV's morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am).