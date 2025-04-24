Horoscope Today, April 25: Aries to find new ways to grow their business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 25, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Friday. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 11:45 am today, after which Trayodashi Tithi will start. Indra Yoga will remain till 12:31 pm today. Also, there will be Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra till 8:54 am today, after which Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 25, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be beneficial. Today, you will think of new ways to take the business forward. Also, you will get the support of your loved ones in understanding it. If you are working in partnership, then some such technique will come to the partner's mind, which will benefit more than expected in the business. Children of this zodiac sign will get an opportunity to learn something new today. Today, your health will be fine. Being mentally healthy, you will enjoy the weather to the fullest. Support of others will always remain in life.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a mixed day. Do not let negative thoughts come to your mind today. There are chances that monetary gains, as well as expenses, are going to increase. Students of this zodiac sign need to study by planning for the future today. You will get positive results from the hard work done today. People associated with banking can get good news. There is a lot of possibility of promotion. You will share this with family members to double your happiness. This is a great time to test new ideas. There will be an increase in the happiness and good fortune of your home.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a very good day. Important work will be completed on time today. Do not hesitate to help someone in need today. The effect of everyone's blessings will bring pleasant results. People of this zodiac who are property dealers will have to wait a little longer for a good deal. Students will be interested in studies today, set new goals and start their efforts from today itself. Your health will remain fit today. Avoid eating outside food.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today has brought new gifts. Today, many positive feelings will come to your mind. Newly married people of this zodiac should give more and more time to their spouse, sweetness will increase in relationships. The financial side will remain strong. Students of this zodiac who are associated with medicine will get to learn something new today. Today is a favourable day for lovemates. Today, the work will be completed, even if slowly and along with this, new paths of progress will open. Today, you will take advice from an experienced person to expand the business.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today, the day will start well. Today you will be full of energy, due to which you can achieve everything you want. You have to keep yourself away from all these things. You will benefit from any new technology related to telecommunication. You will have a good image among the people around you. Health is going to be fine. Students will make new plans to improve their careers. Today, you will make up your mind to start a new business online.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day. Today, you will have to make a big decision in the workplace. Keep control over your expenses today. Today, people will be very impressed with your understanding and behaviour. Everyone will be attracted towards you. Today, you are going to get a lot of praise from all sides. Problems going on in the family for many days will be solved today. You will have a good time talking with friends. People of this zodiac who are associated with the business of medical stores will suddenly get money today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today is a day of confidence and expectations. Today you will get new experiences. Whatever you have been thinking of doing in every possible area of ​​life till now, it will be completed soon. You just need to be patient. Try to adopt new methods at work today, you will get benefits. Unmarried people of this zodiac will get suitable marriage proposals today. Avoid lending money to anyone today. Everything will be fine with you.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day. Important work can be completed today, the completion of which will improve the financial condition. The stuck money will be recovered today. Some new opportunities will come up that you will accept with an open mind. Today, you will feel lucky in most matters. People of this zodiac who are scientists will get great success. It will be beneficial to adopt home remedies to get rid of minor health-related problems. Lovemates should keep faith in each other today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today will be a day full of ups and downs. Today, circumstances will bring old things in front of you in such a way that you will be a little confused. In such situations, the advice of the elders of the house will prove to be useful for you. There will be a good improvement in the financial condition today. You will get financial support from a friend. The atmosphere at home will be favourable today, workload will be less. Juniors can ask for your help. Today, you will spend time with your spouse. Today, you need to pay attention to your health.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favourable day. Seniors will help you in doing some important work in the office, so that the work will be completed easily. Today is a good day for the people of this zodiac who are associated with music. There are chances of success for the students who are eager to study abroad. You may get some new responsibilities in the family today. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day. There will be more profit in business than usual. Whatever you do today, if you do it with positive thinking, you will get success. Before making any kind of decision, think well, or it will be beneficial for you to take advice from an experienced person. Time is good for the people of this zodiac who are coaching operators. The support of your spouse will reduce your problems. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today, the luck will be with you. You will keep getting small monetary gains, along with an increase in household expenses. People of this zodiac sign who are teachers will have a good day. Those who are newly married will get a good surprise from their spouse today. Women will feel relieved from work today. Family members will help them with household chores. Students will pay more attention to their studies today. Everything will be good with you. People who are in the restaurant business will get good monetary gains.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)