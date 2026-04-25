Horoscope today, April 25, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Navami Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and falls on a Saturday. The Navami Tithi will remain till 6:29 PM, while Ashlesha Nakshatra will continue till 8:05 PM tonight. Janaki Jayanti is also being observed today. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, planetary movements may influence all 12 zodiac signs differently. Read the daily horoscope for April 25, 2026.

Aries

Today will be special for you. Your intelligence and practical thinking will help solve an old issue. Dedication towards work will bring success. Support from friends and family will remain strong. Carefully check property-related paperwork before signing. Travelling people should keep an eye on belongings. Good marriage proposals may arrive for an eligible family member.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus

Today will be positive. Workplace situations remain favourable, but hard work is needed for success. Stuck money may return. Harmony will remain in married life. Work carefully and avoid revealing business plans. Family advice in major decisions will prove helpful. Professional matters will improve.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini

Today brings fresh energy. A big business order may come your way, and focused effort will help you complete it well. Property matters may lead to a major deal. Government employees will handle clients smoothly. Do not let outsiders interfere in personal life. Good coordination at home will keep peace intact. Spend time on hobbies for mental calm.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer

Today will be favourable. Accepting challenges will open doors to success. Support from influential people will help growth. Efforts will bring proper rewards. Avoid doubt and suspicion. You may spend time helping elders or needy people. Reading spiritual books or visiting a temple with family is likely.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 3

Leo

Today will be good. You may stay busy with several activities. Strengthening contacts can help future goals. A short religious trip may happen. Your advice may solve friends’ problems. However, do focus on personal matters too. Respect will increase both at home and outside. Smart business thinking may create new income sources.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo

Today will be average. Patience is needed while dealing with outsiders in business matters. Hasty decisions may go wrong, so taking mother’s advice will help. Work-related travel is possible. Newly married couples may have playful arguments, improving bonding. Discussions regarding a family member’s marriage may take place.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 9

Libra

Today will be better. Interest in spiritual and religious matters will keep your mind balanced. Strong gains in financial matters are possible. Work in a planned way. Overconfidence may delay progress for some time. Avoid overthinking and start your plans quickly. Love partners may enjoy an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio

Today will be joyful. Changes in work methods are needed. Public relations may improve and bring new business opportunities. Help from a political contact may prove useful. Promotion chances are strong for employed people. Family atmosphere remains positive. Pending money may return and income may improve. New orders are also possible.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius

Today will suit you well. Help from an influential person may complete pending tasks. Keep a positive approach throughout the day. You may restart old unfinished work and succeed. Avoid expecting too much from others and trust your own ability. Do not waste time in meaningless activities. Avoid making promises emotionally. Spouse will support you.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn

Today will be favourable. If business plans are running, work actively on them. Financially, the day looks good and pending money may return. Working professionals will focus more, as promotion chances are visible. Too much work may cause mental and physical fatigue. Eat dry fruits to maintain energy. Business efforts will give results. Stay away from negative-minded people. A beneficial business trip is possible.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius

Today will be golden. This is the time for hard work, and your efforts will bring proper rewards. Important contacts may benefit you. Students will stay serious about studies and career. Income will remain good, though expenses may rise. With smart planning, you will manage everything. Pending government matters need extra effort today.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces

Today will be excellent. Your skills and efficiency may bring more gains than expected. Despite a busy day, spending time with family and relatives will recharge you. Youngsters may find relief after success in a project. Stay away from others’ personal matters. Spend some time in solitude or at a spiritual place for peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer in India with deep knowledge of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV’s programme Bhavishyavani.)