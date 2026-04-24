Horoscope today, April 24, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, falling on a Friday. The Ashtami Tithi will remain until 7:22 PM, while Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect until 8:15 PM tonight. The day also holds spiritual significance as it is observed as Shri Baglamukhi Jayanti, along with Durga Ashtami Vrat. Here’s a look at how April 24, 2026 may unfold for you, along with simple insights to make the most of your day.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for you. Pay close attention to financial matters in business activities. It would be wise to stay away from unnecessary competition with others in your field. Those in jobs may feel burdened with extra work and could have to put in additional hours. Your personality and communication skills will help you shine in social settings. However, laziness could delay some important tasks, so try to stay focused and motivated.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

A positive and fulfilling day lies ahead. You may get a chance to connect with people who have an optimistic outlook. Be cautious with your valuables and keep a check on rising expenses. Students may feel concerned about their career path. Most business tasks will be completed on time, though workload may remain high. There are chances of recovering stuck money, and important business decisions could bring benefits.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today could bring good news and a sense of achievement. Your confidence and morale will improve as pending work gets completed. If you have any property-related matters pending, now is a good time to focus on them. Success will require effort, so stay consistent. Trust your own decisions rather than relying too much on others. Avoid unnecessary stress to maintain both mental and physical energy.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day looks promising. You will make steady efforts to achieve a specific goal and are likely to succeed. There may be a purchase of a new item for the home, and visits from close relatives are possible. Some plans may not go exactly as expected, leading to minor confusion. Unexpected expenses may arise. If you feel unsure about decisions, seek guidance from an experienced person.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

A rewarding day is ahead. Your efforts are creating favourable conditions for you. Before taking any step, carefully think through both the positives and negatives. Students will stay focused on studies and career matters. Avoid trusting unfamiliar people too easily. Business activities will run smoothly. Your marital life will remain pleasant and harmonious.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will be average. Do not neglect business matters due to personal distractions. Try to complete tasks with proper planning. Job professionals may reach home late due to heavy workload. You are likely to achieve something significant, so maintain discipline and dedication. Students will see results in line with their efforts, and outcomes of past competitive exams may be in your favour.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

A favourable day awaits you. Circumstances are working in your favour, and your efforts will bring positive results. You may receive important information through a phone call. Trust yourself while making decisions and avoid being influenced by others. Stay away from arguments. Carefully review any financial dealings. Students will focus more on studies, and newly married couples may plan a visit to a religious place.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You will feel energetic and motivated today. Several activities may keep you engaged. Stay mindful of your routine and personal presentation. New income opportunities may come your way, so make the most of them. Keep your plans discreet. You may feel slightly disappointed if results are not immediate, but things will improve soon. You may also plan to invest in a new home with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A positive day is on the cards. You may bring changes to your routine, which will yield good results. Solving a problem will bring peace of mind and renewed energy. Young individuals may achieve something related to their career. Focus on priority tasks, as guests at home could disrupt your schedule. Before making any big investment, gather complete information.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A strong day lies ahead. You will learn from past mistakes and move forward with clarity. This will improve your personality and strengthen relationships. You may take steps toward a fresh start. Plans for an auspicious event at home could take shape. Guidance from elders will be helpful and inspiring. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary outside activities and keep a check on expenses.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be in your favour. Your cooperation and organised approach will create a peaceful environment at home and work. A short trip may be planned and will prove beneficial. Spending time with friends and relatives will strengthen bonds. Sudden financial gains are possible, improving your economic condition. With your partner’s support, pending tasks will be completed. It is also a good day for those in love.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

A good day is expected. Personal tasks are likely to be completed successfully. Stay active in social activities and surround yourself with experienced and positive people. This will bring fresh perspective to your thinking. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary distractions. Business gains are indicated. Women will manage household tasks efficiently today.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).