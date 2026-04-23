Horoscope today, April 23, 2026: What’s in store for your zodiac sign today

New Delhi:

Today marks the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, falling on a Thursday. The Tithi will remain until 8:50 PM, while Dhriti Yoga will be in effect until 3:33 AM. Punarvasu Nakshatra will prevail until 8:58 PM. The presence of Bhadra in Prithvi Lok and the observance of Ganga Saptami Vrat further add to the day’s significance. With a combination of Dhriti Yoga, Punarvasu Nakshatra, and the auspicious vrat, the day carries a heightened spiritual and astrological influence, which will reflect differently across all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today looks promising for Aries natives. Your circumstances will feel more supportive than before, especially in professional matters. Businesspersons may see better returns from their efforts. Financial opportunities are likely to come your way. You may also plan a trip with friends. Work commitments could keep you busy, but productive. Those awaiting a transfer may receive good news about a preferred location. Helping someone in need will leave you feeling satisfied.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

It will be a beneficial day for Taurus natives. You are likely to see success in your work. Pending tasks may finally get completed. Harmony in married life will improve. Appreciation from family members is likely. Students will feel more focused on studies. Positive changes at work may come your way. You may also repay a loan today, which will ease your mind. Those in relationships may plan a dinner outing.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives can expect a positive and fulfilling day. Family life will be harmonious, and you may take on a significant responsibility. Financial gains are likely, strengthening your overall situation. You may feel happy due to positive developments related to children. Engineering students may find new opportunities. Academic work, especially practicals, will keep students engaged. Your relationship with your spouse will feel more balanced and warm.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will bring steady progress for Cancer natives. You may attend a job interview and have a strong chance of success. If you are planning to start a new business, advice from an experienced person will help. Those in the book trade may consider expanding with a new branch. Married life will be understanding and supportive. You will value family input while making decisions. Pay attention to your health.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

The day may bring mixed results for Leo natives. Students will see the outcome of their hard work. Married life will feel happy and stable. You may spend on religious activities or attend a spiritual event. Financially, things will remain stable, but it is wise to control unnecessary expenses. Students can complete pending tasks. Health will remain good overall.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives are likely to have a fulfilling day. You may spend quality time with family after a long gap, strengthening emotional bonds. Stalled work will begin to move forward. Domestic life will feel peaceful. Students pursuing diploma courses may gain useful insights from seniors. You may consult someone to avoid online fraud risks. Couples may plan a dinner together, bringing them closer.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

It will be a pleasant day for Libra natives. You may take your partner out shopping or do something thoughtful for them. Happiness from children is indicated. Parents will be supportive. At work, avoid depending too much on others. Focus on strengthening your willpower and emotional balance. Students preparing for competitive exams may see progress.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives will find the day supportive. You may consider starting a new business, and guidance from elders will be helpful. Those interested in dance may find opportunities to grow. Avoid overthinking, as it could affect your mental and physical well-being. Friends may visit you at home. Couples may visit a religious place together. Ongoing issues in married life may resolve.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives will stay busy completing important tasks. Money lent to someone may be returned today and used for planned work. Those in media-related fields may see gains. Private sector employees could hear positive news about promotions. Problems may start to ease. You may spend time talking to your partner over the phone. Health will remain good. Those in politics may engage in social activities.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives will have a productive day. Students preparing for competitive exams should stay focused, as results may soon be favourable. Avoid excessive phone use at work, as it could affect your image. You may consult a doctor for a health concern. Unnecessary running around could leave you feeling tired. Spending time with children will be refreshing. Those in government jobs may see growth and a possible salary increase.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives will find the day favourable. Changes at work may become noticeable. Students preparing for exams are likely to perform well. Your health will remain stable. Confusions and worries may clear up. Cloth traders may see profits from their efforts. You may buy something your mother likes as a thoughtful gesture. Elderly people may feel inclined towards charity and good deeds. You will also share your thoughts openly with family.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives can expect a rewarding day. Financial stability will improve, and ongoing EMIs may be cleared. Fashion designers may have a productive day, possibly receiving a large online order. Married life will feel harmonious. Family conditions will become more supportive. You may receive positive news related to your child’s results. Opponents may lose their influence, and some may even seek your advice.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).