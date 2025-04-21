Horoscope Today, April 22: Sagittarians should control their expenses, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 22, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Navami Tithi of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Navami Tithi will remain till 6:13 pm today. There will be auspicious yoga till 9:13 pm tonight. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 12:44 pm today, after which Dhanishtha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Panchak starts from today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 22, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Keep your mind calm while doing any work. This will make your work complete easily. Today, you will try to ensure that your behaviour is good towards everyone and no one's feelings are hurt. You should take big decisions related to money thoughtfully today. You will go to visit a temple with family members. You will get advice from an experienced person on the matter of the court. Today is going to be a good day for students. Hard work will yield better results.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will have to work hard to complete the work, otherwise your work may be saved. Today is the day to show something to those who were taunting you till now; whatever work you do, you are going to get success in it. Today will be a day of success for the students of this zodiac. You will get good news related to a competitive exam. Today, the financial sector will be stable. You will spend some happy moments with friends. You will benefit from the help of a special person. Today, your income will increase.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get more profit than expected in business. The advice of elders will prove to be effective for you in completing any household work. Today, you will get relief from family problems. Your right guidance will increase the love of all the members of the house for each other. Today, you will get the money given to someone, which will give you financial support, and you will also think of buying something new. People looking for a job will get a call from a big company today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will try to improve your behaviour. Some of your work will take more time, due to which you will have to stay late in the office. Students of this zodiac need to pay more attention to their studies today, there are chances of getting success soon. Today will be a busy day for the accountants of this zodiac. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy today. Today, your health will remain good. You will get a favourite gift from your loved one, which will keep you happy.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today, your day will be full of happiness. You will make people agree with your plans. Today, sweetness will increase in your family relationships. Everyone will be happy. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, you will have to maintain a balance while spending and shopping, and special attention will have to be paid to savings. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Parents will give you gifts, which will bring happiness to your face throughout the day. Today is a favourable day for students in the technical field.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today, you will spend more of your day roaming around. Family members will give you good advice today. Today, you will complete some work in the office easily, due to which all your juniors and seniors will praise you, your confidence will increase as well, and your respect will also increase. Today, your business will get more money than expected. If you want to change your job today, then do it after thinking carefully. By getting good news by evening today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Sweetness will increase in the relationship of lovemates.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to work better in your field of work. You will get success in the work done with hard work. College students of this zodiac sign will get a chance to work on a new project. The support of elders will help in advancing your career. Government work that has been pending for a long time will be settled today. Today, you will fulfil your responsibilities well. Today, there will be a positive change in your behaviour, which will make your spouse happy.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, a friend can come to your house to meet you, which you will not believe when on see in front of you, you will feel relaxed after talking to a friend about some personal problems. Children will give you good news, which will make all the family members happy. You will feel healthy in terms of health. Today, you will get the fruits of your hard work. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home today. Your name will be in some creative work. Married life is going to be happy.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. You will try to control your expenses. Students of this zodiac sign will get the support of teachers. In the coming time, your ambitions will increase, for which you will work hard. Today, people will be impressed by your words. People associated with politics will get some new responsibilities today. Today, you will take an interest in religious activities. You will take new steps to improve your future. Today, your positive thinking will help at work.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today, your day has brought new happiness to your family. You will spend more time with family members. Today, it will be a little difficult for you to make a decision. Due to more work in the office, you may have to cancel the plan to go somewhere with your spouse. There will be more money gained than expected in some work. You need to be careful with money transactions. Students will try to understand a topic online today. Today is a good day for software engineers, today a big project will be handed over.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will go to meet a relative and go to their house. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today, you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for the competition will continue their preparation. The person whom you helped once will be useful to you today. People associated with politics will get great success today. Today, you will get a chance to go to a social function. People will be impressed by your words and try to connect with you. Married life is going to be good.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 2

Pisces

Today, your day will be full of confidence. You will move forward with faith and belief in religious activities. If you avoid being hasty in your work today, you will avoid any problems in the future. You will have to fulfil many responsibilities related to the family, which you will handle well. You will get help from the people working with you. Today is a good day to improve your personality. Also, today will be a day of getting more results with less hard work.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)