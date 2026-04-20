Horoscope today, April 20, 2026: What's in store for all the 12 zodiac signs? Know here

New Delhi:

Today marks the Tritiya Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and a Monday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 7:28 AM, after which Chaturthi Tithi will begin. Saubhagya Yoga will remain till 4:11 PM. Rohini Nakshatra will continue till 2:09 AM late night. In addition, today is observed as Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the special planetary alignments will bring varied effects for all 12 zodiac signs. Read your daily horoscope below.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be positive for you. A task that had been pending for many days is likely to be completed, bringing relief and relaxation. Students of this sign will have a favourable day, and may soon achieve a new milestone in their career, especially those connected with science. You may visit a relative’s house with your parents. A major offer at the workplace may bring financial gains. You may also plan a fun trip with family members.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. Students working on new college projects are likely to complete them soon, with full support from teachers. Begin any important task after taking blessings from elders for success. You will enjoy pleasant moments with friends. You may learn valuable lessons from past mistakes. Maintain balance between business expenses and personal spending.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Some people may seek your help regarding an important matter. Family members may appreciate your qualities. Adopting new technology could boost your business. You may plan a dinner outing with your spouse. Those connected with music or singing may get a chance to perform on a good platform.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be fruitful for you. Be a little cautious while dealing with new people. Someone at work may complain about you, so it will be wise to keep everything organised and professional. If you are planning to start something new, seek advice from elders first. Practising yoga will help maintain fitness. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your partner. Avoid borrowing or lending money today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You may feel drawn towards a special task and spend most of your day doing something you truly enjoy. Career matters are likely to improve. Pay attention to your health and avoid fast food. Shopkeepers may see profits today. You may also get a chance to join an influential group. Think carefully before entering into any major deal.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be average for you. Friends may help you in a legal matter. You will try to fulfil the wishes of family members and may succeed to a large extent. Bonds with friends will grow stronger. You may get a chance to partner with new people at work. The day looks promising for love relationships. With a little effort, there may be opportunities for financial gain. Positive thinking will work in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will bring mixed results. Profits in business may be slightly lower than expected. You will try to improve your life in a better way. Guests may arrive at home, bringing happiness. Workload at the office may remain heavy, but everything should be completed smoothly by evening. Harmony with your spouse will continue. Children may share their thoughts openly with you.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be cheerful for you. There are chances of receiving good news, possibly related to your son’s career. You may get a new responsibility at work, and completing it will make you happy. You will spend the evening with family, strengthening domestic happiness. You may attend a function with your parents. Those connected with education may receive new growth opportunities. Working women of this sign may receive encouragement at the workplace.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today brings new happiness into your life. A work-related journey will prove beneficial. Your respect in society is likely to increase. The arrival of a relative may create a joyful atmosphere at home, and you may meet some special people. You will think seriously about achieving your goals quickly. Juniors at work may respect you more after seeing your performance. Those in marketing may get valuable clients today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today may bring changes for you. Certain developments in life may give you a fresh and positive perspective. You may need to work harder to complete an important task. Those involved in hotel or restaurant businesses may see better results and stronger profits today. Support from your father will help both in personal life and career. Family relationships will remain warm and harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will feel refreshing. You may plan to watch a movie with your spouse. Full support from colleagues and others at the workplace will be available. A task that had been pending for days is likely to be completed. Students of this sign will have a productive day. You may suddenly achieve something you have been seeking for years. Those in the travel and tourism business may see growth.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be beneficial for you. Support from siblings will help in an important matter. You will enjoy memorable moments with family members. New paths of progress may open in your career. Avoid trusting strangers today and keep your plans confidential. You may visit a friend’s home, strengthening your bond. You may also take part in a social activity.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).