Horoscope today, April 19, 2026: What's in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Dwitiya Tithi of the Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and a Sunday. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 10:50 AM, after which Tritiya Tithi will begin. Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated today. Ayushman Yoga will remain in effect until 8:02 PM. Krittika Nakshatra will continue throughout the day and night till 4:35 AM tomorrow. In addition, Lord Parashuram Jayanti will also be observed today.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the special planetary combinations will bring varied effects for all 12 zodiac signs. Read your daily horoscope below.

Aries

Today will be favourable for you. You may receive good news and share your happiness with friends. With a little effort, you will achieve success in your work quickly. Friends may surprise you with a party, creating a joyful atmosphere. Married life will remain full of happiness, and you and your partner will understand each other’s emotions well.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus

Today will feel refreshing. You may get an auspicious chance to attend a celebratory event, which will make you feel positive. Your father may support you in business, leading to gains. Women may remain busy with household work and prepare new dishes for the family. You may feel drawn towards a new venture, begin it, and earn profits.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini

Today will be excellent. Before starting a new business, it will be wise to understand it properly. You may consult an expert, which will prove beneficial. Through a friend’s help, there are chances of getting a good job. For health-related issues, you may consult a reputed doctor today and feel better afterwards.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer

Today will be favourable for you. Your confidence level will remain strong. Spending time with someone special will increase your happiness. Your daughter may achieve selection in a government job. To succeed in life, hard work will be essential. You will enjoy quality time at home with children. Blessings from elders will bring peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Leo

You will begin the day with enthusiasm. Students preparing for competitive exams will continue their studies, and success may come soon. Those involved in the plastic business may see strong profits today. Your positive mindset will help you achieve success in your work.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo

Today will be good for you. Money that you had lent may suddenly be returned, and you may use it for an important purpose. Those working in the private sector may receive promotions, increasing their status. Support from brothers in an important decision will improve your image among others. Students will have a good day, and guidance from teachers will help them understand difficult topics.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Libra

Today will be auspicious. The arrival of a little guest at home may create a joyful atmosphere. Even those who oppose you at work may be impressed by your working style. You will be able to complete unfinished tasks. Health will remain good. Business gains are likely. Children may enjoy an outing to the park.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio

Your confidence will rise today. Those in government jobs may receive promotions and salary hikes. For health-related concerns, you may consult a good doctor and feel relieved. Full support from family will remain with you. Health will stay stable. Make yoga a regular habit for long-term wellness.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

Today will be a pleasant day. Your health will remain good. Business partnerships may bring gains. You will try to handle tasks in a better and smarter way. For engineers, the day looks excellent, with chances of gaining new technical experience. Pay attention to your diet in order to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn

Today will be progressive for you. If you are considering buying company shares, taking expert advice will be useful. You may purchase valuable items today and receive a good offer. Harmony will increase in married life. You may also buy a new vehicle and plan a religious trip with family.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius

Today will be cheerful. Your morale will remain high. Those planning to buy property may meet dealers today and finalise a deal. Students stuck in project work may clear their doubts. Spend some time speaking with family members, as it may help solve ongoing issues.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces

Today will be beneficial. Your polite behaviour will impress people around you. If you are planning to start a business, seek expert advice first so you can understand everything properly and make plans accordingly. This practical approach will help you move forward with confidence.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).