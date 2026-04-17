Horoscope today, April 17, 2026: All 12 zodiac signs predictions for this auspicious Amavasya day

New Delhi:

Today holds strong religious and astrological significance. It is Amavasya Tithi of the Vaishakh Krishna Paksha, falling on a Friday. The Amavasya Tithi will remain in effect until 5:22 PM. A rare Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will prevail throughout the day and night, making it an especially auspicious time for new beginnings and important decisions. Revati Nakshatra will be active until 12:03 PM. The day is also observed for ritual bathing and charity. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the combination of Amavasya and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is considered highly beneficial for all zodiac signs, and efforts made today are likely to bring positive outcomes across different aspects of life.

Aries Horoscope Today

For Aries, the day looks favourable overall. Students may notice a positive shift in their career path, which could prove beneficial in the long run. Health remains stable and you are likely to feel at ease. Those working in social media or digital platforms may come across someone influential who can guide them towards success. A work-related trip is also possible today. Things are likely to move in your favour.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus natives can expect stronger family bonds today. With a bit of focused effort, you will be able to achieve your goals smoothly. Financial conditions may improve noticeably. It is a good day for business-related activities, and you will handle tasks with patience and clarity. Married life will remain pleasant, and a positive atmosphere at the workplace will bring comfort. Your efforts are likely to pay off.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini individuals may find the day busier than usual. Work at the office could move at a slower pace, which might cause some stress. However, spending time with children will bring comfort. You may also think about starting something new. A discussion with an elder sibling could help bring clarity on an issue. New contacts may turn out to be beneficial, and stability in work will remain.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives are likely to have a pleasant day. Coordination with colleagues at work will improve. Unexpected financial gains from new sources could help stabilise your finances. You may attend a social gathering in the evening, and meeting an old friend will lift your mood. It is also a favourable day for those in a relationship. Good news may come your way, and your efforts will bring desired results. Married life will remain happy.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

For Leo, the day looks promising. You may receive help from an experienced person in an important task. Plans to go shopping with the family could take shape. It is advisable to avoid financial transactions today. Those associated with music may experience mixed results. Relief from ongoing back pain is likely. Try not to dwell on past issues. Relationships with friends will improve, and your overall health will remain good.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives may remain occupied with service-oriented or social work today. Those associated with welfare departments might have to visit specific communities for surveys, offering a chance to learn something new. You may get an opportunity to present your views on a social issue, leaving a positive impression on others. Financially, you may feel some pressure, so it is wise to control expenses. Do not ignore family responsibilities. Plans to go out with friends are likely. Elder members at home may spend time outdoors in the evening.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives will find situations turning in their favour. Your involvement in social activities may increase. Positive outcomes are likely in important tasks. There is a chance of reconnecting with an old friend. Those working in media or communication fields may have a productive day. Good news related to family could come your way. You will feel refreshed physically and mentally. Comfort and material pleasures may increase. Students are likely to do well.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives can expect a good day. Spending time with family will bring happiness. Your financial position will strengthen. Commerce students are likely to receive support from teachers, and new career opportunities may emerge. Happiness from children is indicated, and they may achieve success in a particular area. You may also set new benchmarks for earning. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives may have an average day. A lingering problem could finally find a solution. Financial conditions will remain steady. Avoid sharing personal matters with others and do not rush into major decisions. Maintaining balance in thoughts and behaviour will help. Married life will remain peaceful. Business matters will stay stable, and you will complete your tasks efficiently. Gradually, your concerns will ease.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives may gain from an important task today. Relationships with siblings will improve. Your spouse will appreciate your thoughts. Business activities will remain favourable, and success in social work is indicated. Friends may extend support when needed. New opportunities could come your way, along with meetings with important people. Positive news by evening may create a cheerful atmosphere at home. Students may consider enrolling in a computer course.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives can expect a day filled with fresh energy. You may plan new goals and strategies. Domestic issues can be resolved calmly. Those in government jobs may receive positive news. Support from senior officials will be helpful. Family life will remain stable and supportive. You may plan a religious trip with friends, and the journey is likely to be smooth and fulfilling.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to have a favourable day. A major challenge related to work may arise, but you will handle it effectively. The home environment will remain pleasant. Sudden financial gains are possible. Your work will impress others, opening up new opportunities for growth. Trust and harmony within the family will strengthen. Everyone will be supportive of each other. Health will also show improvement.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).