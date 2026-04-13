Horoscope today, April 13, 2026: What's in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, and it is a Monday. The Ekadashi tithi will last until 1:09 am late at night. The fast of Varuthini Ekadashi will be observed today. An auspicious yoga will remain until 5:17 pm, and the Dhanishta Nakshatra will last until 4:04 pm. Additionally, today falls under Panchak. Let us find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you and what remedies can make it better, along with your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You will carry out your tasks with great care and efficiency. Worries related to children will be resolved. The efforts you make today will yield excellent results in the near future. You may face minor issues due to delays in completing work on time. You may consider making changes to your plans. Good news is likely in business. You may plan an outing with your spouse. A meeting with an old friend is possible. Stay focused on your goals. Health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

It will be a special for your zodiac sign. All your planned tasks will be completed. Investing money in business will prove beneficial. The day is favourable for married individuals. You will feel energetic at work. Students will see their academic wishes fulfilled, especially those preparing for medical or competitive exams. Additional sources of income will strengthen your financial position. You will also receive support from siblings when needed.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. You may come across good opportunities. You might take an important decision regarding a new plan. Good news from children is likely. A complicated matter at the workplace may get resolved. You may need to travel for office work. New business connections can be formed. Those involved in politics may attain a significant position. Obstacles in a family member’s marriage may be resolved, bringing joy to the household.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

A new idea may come to your mind today. You will remain busy due to increased workload at the office. You may have to run around regarding a job-related issue of your child. You may get an opportunity to resolve differences with someone from your in-laws’ side. You will feel happy getting work of your choice. Spending time with children in the evening will bring relief. A good property deal may come your way. Married life will be pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

It is important to act wisely in financial matters. Advice from your spouse will be beneficial. Implementing new business projects may bring gains. Avoid rushing through office tasks and arguments with colleagues. Make financial decisions carefully for better outcomes.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Work-related circumstances will be favourable. You will feel healthy. You may visit a religious place with your spouse, strengthening your bond. Your financial condition will improve. Your parents will be proud of your efforts and support you. Teachers will also support you for better results. Your hard work in expanding business will pay off.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be mixed. You may need to travel for business. Maintain politeness while speaking, as it will impress others. Builders may benefit from a new project. You may feel thoughtful and slightly tired—do not let fatigue dominate. Working professionals should complete tasks on time. Pending work will be completed, enhancing your social reputation. Focus on improving your lifestyle and diet.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

With hard work, you will meet family expectations. Success in an important task is likely. Efforts to expand business will be beneficial. Those in media-related fields will have a favourable day. Instead of panicking, seek solutions and you will find answers. Family disputes will be resolved. Helping someone in need will bring you happiness. Your romantic relationship will remain pleasant, and you may plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your confidence will help you succeed in important tasks. Support from parents will aid business growth. Your financial condition will remain strong. Focusing too much on others’ work may cause problems, but you will manage in time. A family member’s health will improve. Success in education is indicated. You will perform well in your tasks and receive appreciation, including from your boss.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be average for Capricorns. Avoid sharing personal matters with others. Involvement in social activities will increase your reputation. Students may receive good news and develop greater interest in studies. Positive news from children will bring happiness at home. Ongoing confusion will be resolved. Senior officials may praise you at work, but financially the day may see ups and downs.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

It will be favourable day for you. You may gain good profits in business. You might meet someone who will benefit you in the future. Your creativity will impress others. Your financial condition will improve. Relatives will support you. Newly married individuals will find the situation favourable. Health will remain good—maintain a balanced routine and diet. Your spouse will value your emotions.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

You will feel confident today. You may gift something your mother likes, bringing her happiness. Be careful while purchasing property and check all documents thoroughly. Family discussions regarding an important matter may take place, and your opinion will be valued. Pending tasks may be completed soon. New opportunities for growth at work may arise. Students who plan their studies well will open new paths for career progress. You may also create new plans to expand your business.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).