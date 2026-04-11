Horoscope today, April 11, 2026: What the stars have in store for all 12 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Navami Tithi of the Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and a Saturday. The Navami Tithi will remain till 12:38 AM tonight. Siddha Yoga will be in effect until 6:39 PM, while Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will prevail till 1:40 PM. Additionally, Mercury has transited into Pisces at 1:12 AM late last night. Due to the unique planetary alignments, the day brings varied outcomes for all zodiac signs. While some may find opportunities for success and gains, others are advised to proceed with caution.

Let's find out what the day holds for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to perform better in your professional field. There may be an opportunity to attend a social gathering. A task that once seemed impossible may finally see success. College students may get a chance to participate in new activities. Support from elders is likely. You will handle family responsibilities well. Advice from friends will prove helpful. Financial conditions will remain stable.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus

Today will be favourable for you. Children may bring good news, creating a happy atmosphere at home. You will feel physically healthy. Your hard work will pay off. You may gain recognition in creative work and receive appreciation. A long-held wish may come true. Financial gains are indicated. You may take new steps to secure your future, and your positive mindset will bring success.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

Today will be better compared to earlier days. You will try to control your expenses. Students may receive support from teachers. Your ambitions may grow in the coming time. People will be impressed by your communication skills, and new responsibilities may come your way soon. You could be called for an interview at your preferred company. Interest in religious activities may increase. Regular yoga and exercise will help you stay fit.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer

Today will be an average day. Despite being busy, you will make time for your family. Taking decisions may feel difficult today. There are chances of recovering stuck money. Increased workload at the office may demand extra effort. Be cautious of people who may try to mislead you. Children may show less interest in studies, so encouragement will be needed. You may plan an outing with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Leo

Today will bring mixed results. The arrival of a close relative may bring positivity at home. Avoid getting into arguments. Be mindful of your words while communicating. Engineers of this sign may benefit, with opportunities to work on new projects from reputed companies. You will feel proud of your children’s achievements. Couples may plan a dinner outing in the evening.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo

Today will be full of happiness. You will successfully handle family responsibilities. With the help of friends, your work planning will succeed. It is a great day to enhance your personality. You may achieve more results with less effort. Pending tasks at the workplace will be completed easily, and you will receive full support from your boss. Women may go shopping and could spend more than expected.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Libra

Today will be a normal day. If you work calmly, success will follow. Your tasks will be completed smoothly. Take financial decisions carefully. You may feel confused due to a past issue. Going out with family will be refreshing. Seek advice from an experienced person in legal matters. Students will gain valuable knowledge. Businesspersons may find a new investor, which will be beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio

Today will be excellent. Students may achieve new milestones, making the day memorable. Good news related to competitive exams is likely. Expected profits in business are indicated. Financial stability will remain intact. You may spend joyful moments with friends. Sudden travel plans may arise. People in the media field may receive appreciation. Support from an important person will help you. You may also plan changes in your routine, and a long-pending wish may be fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a fantastic day. You may gain more than expected from someone. Advice from elders will prove useful in completing household tasks. It is a great day for those in relationships. With a little effort, you may get an opportunity for significant financial gain. Job seekers may land a role in a reputed company. Women planning to start a home-based business will find the day favourable. Your financial condition will remain strong.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn

Today will be an average day. You will try to improve your behaviour. You may stay busy maintaining order and managing household matters. Helping someone close in trouble will bring inner satisfaction. Some tasks may take longer than expected, causing slight stress. However, you may receive support from colleagues at work. Students need to focus more on studies. Business-related travel may arise and will be beneficial. Your social circle may expand.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

Today will be beneficial. Rely on your own abilities rather than expecting help from others, and you will succeed. Decisions related to finances will prove profitable. Pending tasks may get completed. Harmony within the family may help resolve an issue. You will be able to convince others with your ideas and gain support. It is a favourable day for couples. Parents may surprise you with a meaningful gift.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces

Today will be a wonderful day. You may spend time travelling or planning outings. A trip with family for leisure is likely. Businesspersons may receive sudden financial gains. It is a favourable day for students in technical fields, and you may learn a new skill or technology. Your financial position may strengthen. There are chances of significant monetary gains. Your spouse will be pleased with your efforts. Good news by evening may bring joy to the household.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).