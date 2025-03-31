Horoscope Today, April 1: Taurus will get positive results today, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 1, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Horoscope for April 1, 2025: Today is the Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 2:33 AM today. Today is the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. Preeti Yoga will start from 9:49 AM today. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 11:07 AM today. Apart from this, the fast of Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today is going to be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. There will be some complications in your career but you will get a solution with the help of an experienced senior. Today you will have a good time with children at home. Parents can also give good advice to children. Students will try to learn something new online today. Offer betel leaf to Maa Durga, and your family problems will go away.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today is a very special day for women of this zodiac sign, you can spend your time shopping. People looking for a job can get an offer from a multinational company today. Sweetness will remain in married life. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The advice of friends will be very useful for you today. Offer cardamom to Maa Kushmanda, you will get happiness in life.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Today is going to be a good day in terms of business, it would be better not to let go of any opportunity. Today you will help the needy people. Today you will be ready to complete all kinds of work. Today you can benefit from the work you have planned. If you try to complete the pending tasks, you can get success. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, your hard work will pay off.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will spend time with family members. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. People will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today you will be busy with some office work. Students of this zodiac will learn something new in college. There will be good profit in business today as compared to other days. The financial side will be stronger than before. Offer flowers to Maa Kushmanda, you will get relief from health-related problems.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. It is a good day for people associated with politics. Your work done in the interest of society will be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response when you present your case in front of a senior officer. Today there are chances of getting new achievements in employment. Today you will benefit in business. You will buy household items, which will make your spouse happy with you. Do the aarti of Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Virgo

Today will be a mixed day for you. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. The hard work that you have been doing for many days can make you successful today. Today you can get a big responsibility, which you will fulfill very well. Today many people around you will give you advice to complete a task. Keep faith in your spouse, relationships will be strong. You will be fine in terms of health. Bow down in front of Maa Kushmanda, there will be blessings in business.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today the senior people of the house will give you the right advice, do not ignore their advice. Today you may remember old things. Today your busyness in business matters will increase. Your financial condition will be better than before. You will get inspiration to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Do not copy anyone else, have faith in yourself. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Kushmanda, you will keep getting support from other people in life.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac sign, who are thinking of doing business at home. Do not hurry in doing any work, otherwise that work may have to be done again. Take some time out of your busy schedule to worship God, the mind will remain calm. Instead of scolding your spouse on some minor issue, explain politely, which will increase understanding. You will try to improve your behavior. Meditate on Maa Durga, health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius

Today you will make people agree with your plans. If you are planning to buy new land, then definitely take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today will be a good day for the students of this zodiac sign. Lovemates will share their thoughts with each other. In the evening, there will be a discussion with the family on some important matter where you will openly express your opinion. You will try to learn some new technology. Offer sweets to Maa Kushmanda, you will get the support of luck.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. Students of this zodiac will be excited about their studies today and will spend more time in studies, seeing this your family members will be happy. The textile business class of this zodiac has the possibility of getting a sudden big profit today. The financial side will remain stronger than before. You will be happy all day due to happiness in married life. Offer a red chunari to Maa Durga, your respect will increase among the people of the society.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can be honoured for your work in the office. Today your scheduled work seems to be completed on time. You can extend a hand of friendship to end the ongoing rift in friendship. You will get the support of a female friend. Your positive thinking will benefit you. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home today. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, and all your pending works will be completed.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

Today you will try to control your expenses. Today you will take an interest in religious activities. Today will be a little good for the students of this zodiac. Career-related choices can put you in some trouble but it will be better to choose the right point. Taking blessings from your parents will give you relief from all your problems. Today your health will be good. Also, you will be a part of some religious event. Fold your hands in front of Maa Kushmanda, pending works will be completed.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)