Daily horoscope [November 9, 2025]: What stars predict for Aries, Virgo, Scorpio and more The stars bring calm and clarity this Sunday, 9 November 2025. As the Mrigashira Nakshatra and Shiva Yoga align, astrologer Indu Prakash shares what each zodiac sign can expect today, from peace at home to progress at work.

New Delhi:

Today marks the third day of the waning lunar phase in the month of Margashirsha, and it coincides with a Sunday, a day that brings calm and spiritual energy. The Shiva Yoga remains active until 6:32 pm, while the Mrigashira Nakshatra continues until 10:03 pm.

In addition, devotees will observe the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat, which is believed to remove obstacles and bring inner strength.

Aries

The day begins with a few challenges, but your patience and composed attitude will help you resolve them effectively. Relationships with siblings will improve, and their support may help you overcome a personal issue. Family life will feel peaceful, and married couples can expect harmony. Those involved in music or creative fields may experience a positive breakthrough.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

It’s a favourable day for you. You may find yourself helping a friend or relative with a personal matter. Be cautious with your words during conversations to avoid misunderstandings. At work, you’ll remain busy with public dealings and marketing, but your new approach will make tasks easier. Health and finances will stay stable.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

A cheerful day lies ahead. An old friend may call and surprise you, bringing joy and nostalgia. Stay positive in your thoughts, it will help you manage your work more effectively. Family discussions about future plans may bring consensus, and you’ll find mental peace as old issues start resolving.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer

Your financial position looks strong today, and you may discover a new source of income. You’ll be able to balance personal, professional, and social commitments with ease. Recognition and respect are likely to follow your efforts, but you are advised to stay polite and measured in speech to avoid unnecessary disputes.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Leo

You’ll complete some long-pending personal tasks today. Caring for elders will bring blessings and emotional satisfaction. Someone important may visit your home, adding warmth and joy to the atmosphere. Women in business may find the day busy but fulfilling, and professional support from superiors will help you complete stalled work.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo

The day brings positivity and progress. Avoid interfering in other people’s matters or offering unsolicited advice. Rely on your own judgment while making future plans. A well-wisher may help you finalise a property-related task that was delayed for a while. You might also treat your family to a meal at a nice restaurant.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Libra

A wonderful day overall. Avoid trusting strangers too quickly. Students may need to put in extra effort but will find help from classmates. Neighbours may lend a hand with a personal task, strengthening your bond with them. Your health will remain in excellent condition.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio

Any inner confusion you’ve been carrying will fade away after an honest talk with a close friend. Your efforts and skills will help you accomplish something meaningful at work. You may also start discussions about a new business project. Success and recognition are on the cards, especially in professional or spiritual pursuits.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

You’ll handle challenging situations calmly and sensibly. Meeting new people could lead to opportunities that benefit you in the long run. The day is ideal for improving your home or making practical purchases. Students may receive encouraging academic results, while business owners could see financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn

A significant day awaits you. The hard work you’ve put in recently will start showing results. Guidance from an elder will help you overcome lingering challenges. Avoid unnecessary doubts and focus on your goals, determination will bring you closer to success. You might also receive a visit from a relative.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius

A cheerful and spiritually uplifting day. You may visit a religious place or take time for reflection. Maintain a balance between your expenses and savings. New business connections could bring fruitful contracts. Handle everything with patience and thoughtfulness, and don’t hesitate to seek help when needed, support will work in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces

A golden day full of positivity. Pay attention to your diet and health. Much of your time will go into buying comforts or essentials for the family. Helping a friend solve a problem will enhance your reputation and self-confidence. Stay focused and disciplined, the more committed you are, the faster you’ll achieve success.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)