Horoscope today, October 6, 2025: Daily horoscope for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 6 October 2025: Sharad Purnima insights and your daily horoscope for all 12 signs with lucky colour and number.

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, 6 October 2025 (Sharad Purnima). It’s Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi in the Ashwin month; the Chaturdashi Tithi lasts until 12:24 pm. Vriddhi Yoga continues until 1:14 pm, and Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra runs through the day and night until 4:02 am tomorrow.

Below is your daily horoscope, plus lucky colour and lucky number for quick wins.

Aries

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Your self-confidence will remain strong, and you will be able to handle work efficiently. You will gain profits in business, though it's advisable to remain a little cautious in partnerships. Your married life will be happy, and your spouse will support you in some task, making things easier.

Lucky Colour – Red

Lucky Number – 6

Taurus:

Today will be a favourable day. You will gain significant financial benefits in business, and your professional relationships will also improve. Those working in private jobs may get opportunities for promotion. Any ongoing disputes with someone may come to an end, and mutual harmony will increase. You may get a chance to meet a relative and discuss something useful.

Lucky Colour – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

Gemini

Today will be a decent day for you. You’ll do something that even your neighbours won’t be able to stop themselves from praising. If you’re planning to purchase a new vehicle, today is a good day. You won’t be afraid of challenges and will face them bravely, leading to things soon settling down.

Lucky Colour – Black

Lucky Number – 3

Cancer

Today will be a joyful day. You’ll be able to resolve the ongoing issues in your personal life, bringing you peace of mind. It’s advisable to seek advice from elders before doing anything, as it will prove more beneficial. Newlywed couples may plan a spiritual journey today. Your mind will remain calm and stable, allowing you to do your work efficiently.

Lucky Colour – Pink

Lucky Number – 9

Leo

Today will be a profitable day for you. You may start new ventures that will bring significant financial gain in the future. You will achieve the success for which you’ve been working very hard. If any legal matters are ongoing in court, you may get relief today. Students of this sign may prepare to go abroad for further studies, receiving full support from parents.

Lucky Colour – Grey

Lucky Number – 4

Virgo

Today will be an important day. With the help of your elder brother, you will be able to complete your tasks successfully. Finding a lost item will bring you immense joy. You may be very busy in business today, giving less time to your family. Those interested in arts and acting may get a golden opportunity today that could help shape a better future.

Lucky Colour – Magenta

Lucky Number – 5

Libra

Today will be excellent for you. You will get the deserved results of your hard work, and your mood will be cheerful. Happiness will come to your married life, and the arrival of a guest may double that joy. You may complete a pending home-related task. At the office, your colleagues will support you, improving both your work and performance.

Lucky Colour – Purple

Lucky Number – 8

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day. Avoid doing anything in a rush, as it could lead to problems. You will receive valuable life lessons from your parents, which will aid your progress. Your mind will turn towards spirituality, bringing mental peace. Women of this sign may finish work early to spend time with their friends, which will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour – Indigo

Lucky Number – 7

Sagittarius

Today will be favourable. You may come across new job opportunities that could help shape your future. You’ll get a chance to visit home after a long time, which will bring joy upon meeting loved ones. You may also find relief from a long-standing health issue, feeling much better. Government employees of this sign might receive news related to transfers.

Lucky Colour – Brown

Lucky Number – 2

Capricorn

Today will be better than before. You may meet a senior or influential person whose guidance will ensure your growth. Make sure not to ignore or neglect anyone. You’ll enjoy spending time at home with your children, bringing joy. Your political connections will benefit you, giving momentum to your work.

Lucky Colour – White

Lucky Number – 8

Aquarius

Today will be cheerful for you. You’ll complete most of your tasks on time, reducing your workload. Avoid comparing yourself with others and trust in yourself. You’ll get to enjoy time with friends, keeping your mood happy. You will also contribute to social work, increasing your respect and reputation.

Lucky Colour – Navy Blue

Lucky Number – 7

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You will attend a social function where everyone will praise your behaviour. Engineers of this sign may complete their projects successfully. You will bring some internal change in yourself, which will benefit you greatly in the future. You may go out for dinner with your love partner today, which will bring joy to both of you.

Lucky Colour – Green

Lucky Number – 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)