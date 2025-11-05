Horoscope today [November 5, 2025]: What stars say for your zodiac sign The moon glows bright this Kartik Purnima, bringing calm, clarity, and cosmic renewal. On this day of devotion and light, astrologer Indu Prakash reveals what November 5, 2025, holds for every zodiac sign, from love to luck to lessons in patience.

New Delhi:

Today marks Kartik Shukla Purnima, the auspicious full moon day that also coincides with Dev Deepawali, a festival of lights celebrated across India. The Purnima Tithi will last until 6:49 p.m., while the Siddhi Yoga is active until 11:28 a.m., believed to be favourable for spiritual growth and success.

The Bharani Nakshatra will continue through the night until 6:34 a.m. tomorrow. On this sacred day of charity and prayer, here’s how the stars may influence your day, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19): A productive day ahead

Most of your pending tasks could finally be completed today. You might plan an outing with friends, while new opportunities in business could bring financial growth. Before making a big decision, seek advice from elders; their wisdom will guide you well.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Health and happiness in focus

Your long-stalled plans could move forward smoothly today. Those in politics may receive encouraging news about a new role or responsibility. A cheerful day lies ahead, and your health remains strong. Offering food to the needy or a priest may bring prosperity.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 4

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Rewards for hard work

You’re likely to be appreciated for your charm and intellect. Students may see positive results from recent efforts. Spiritual pursuits will bring peace. Starting a new project or resuming a paused one may prove fruitful.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Opportunities for growth

New ideas could open doors for financial gain. While minor distractions may test your focus, staying grounded will help. Job offers and business opportunities are likely. Stay flexible and ready to compromise when needed.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Leo (July 23–August 22): Mixed results, financial concerns

It’s a day of highs and lows. Family expectations might weigh on you, and financial worries could linger. However, spending time with your spouse or loved ones will bring comfort. Begin your day with a positive ritual to invite good fortune.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Virgo (August 23–September 22): Destiny favours you

Fortune supports your plans today. Keep a positive outlook and you’ll attract promising opportunities. Confide in friends and share your thoughts — emotional balance will follow.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Libra (September 23–October 22): Manage your time wisely

You may face some ups and downs. Business challenges could ease with help from a trusted person. Prioritise tasks early in the day, as time may slip away quickly. Married couples can expect a steady, peaceful day.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio (October 23–November 21): Success and support surround you

Your enthusiasm will draw people toward you. Friends may offer unexpected help, and work progress will be satisfying. A short trip or spontaneous outing could lift your spirits.

Lucky colour: Sea green

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): Professional recognition

Your hard work pays off today, possibly leading to financial rewards or new career breakthroughs. Students could experience a turning point in their academic journey. Reputation and respect will rise.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn (December 22–January 19): Practice patience at home

Avoid overreacting to small mistakes by loved ones. Confidence runs high, but humility will keep you grounded. Stay away from unnecessary arguments and focus on productivity.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius (January 20–February 18): Financial gains likely

Good news may come in quick succession. Unexpected income or investment returns could boost your mood. Your standing within your community may also improve. Eat fresh, seasonal fruits to maintain vitality.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky number: 4

Pisces (February 19–March 20): Harmony and happiness

Spending time with family and friends brings joy and balance. You might plan a celebration or travel for an auspicious event. A collaborative spirit at home helps resolve long-standing issues peacefully.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 9

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)