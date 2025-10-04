Your full daily horoscope today: Love, career, and life forecasts for October 4, 2025 Feeling the shift? Your daily horoscope today has arrived! Find out what the stars have planned for your career, relationships, and well-being on October 4, 2025. Don’t miss your forecast!

New Delhi:

Your horoscope today for October 4, 2025, indicates a day of positive shifts, with key opportunities in career for Gemini and financial growth for Taurus and Libra. Find your complete daily horoscope below to navigate your love, work, and wellness.

Today is Saturday, the Dwadashi Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. With Dwipushkar Yoga active until 9:10 am, and the observance of Shani Pradosh Vrat, the cosmic energy encourages focused, disciplined action with multiplied results.

Here is your detailed forecast for all 12 zodiac signs, ensuring you are prepared for everything the stars have planned.

Daily horoscope today: In-depth predictions for each zodiac sign

Aries horoscope today: Focus and good fortune on October 4, 2025

Today will be a cheerful and productive day for you. Your focus will be on completing your tasks, and most of them will be successful, bringing you immense satisfaction.

You might feel excited about buying a new vehicle. Spending time caring for the elderly will bring you blessings, potentially resolving ongoing problems.

Some Aries individuals may join a political party, opening new career paths that align with their ambition. There’s also a good chance to meet friends and enjoy quality time with them.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Yellow Lucky Number: 2

Taurus horoscope today: Realising dreams and financial gains

Today is looking fantastic for you, Taurus. You'll make good profits in business, helping you realise your dreams sooner than expected, so trust your instincts in dealings.

Married life will be pleasant, and children will stay focused on their studies home. You might spend some quiet, peaceful time in spiritual pursuits.

A long-standing issue that has weighed on your mind could be resolved today. Taurus women may start a new venture that also offers employment opportunities for other women.

Lucky Colour: Red

Red Lucky Number: 1

Gemini horoscope today: Job offers and uplifting news

The day will bring positive developments for Gemini. You could receive a job offer from a major company, and your interview is likely to go exceptionally well, so prepare thoroughly.

A physical ailment may improve, lifting your spirits and boosting your energy levels. You may achieve a new milestone that earns you praise, with even junior colleagues looking to learn from you.

You might also meet a relative today, leading to a productive conversation that could open up new ideas. This is a day for communication and achievement.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Blue Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today: Financial relief and new opportunities

Today is expected to be moderately favourable for you. New job opportunities may come your way, helping ease any current financial troubles, so keep your options open.

Legal matters could be resolved with someone’s timely help. You might take a major personal decision today and receive positive feedback from those who matter.

Avoid placing too much trust in others without due consideration, as caution is advised. You may plan to complete an unfinished household task, focusing on home improvements.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pink Lucky Number: 6

Leo horoscope today: Boosting your public image and property matters

It’s a good day for you, Leo. You may participate in community or charitable work, boosting your public image and gaining respect from your peers.

Unmarried Leos could receive promising marriage proposals. You might benefit from a government scheme and consider investing in property, so research is crucial.

A deal with a property agent may be finalised, moving forward with a major financial commitment. Clothing business owners may earn more than usual, leading to increased satisfaction and profitability.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Orange Lucky Number: 9

Virgo horoscope today: Success through calmness and creative opportunities

The day is strongly in your favour, Virgo. If you approach your work calmly and seriously, you will surely succeed.

You may consider expanding your business or opening a new branch. Today, you’ll make efforts to adapt with the times, which will serve you well in the long run.

You might find a renewed interest in art or acting, with the possibility of performing on a big stage – an unexpected opportunity that could change your life's direction. Your Virgo horoscope today focuses on skill and adaptability.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Brown Lucky Number: 7

Libra horoscope today: Business growth and energetic well-being

Today will be excellent for you, Libra. Your business will grow, and you’ll enjoy improved material comforts.

Health-wise, you’ll feel energetic and well, making it a great day for activity. You might plan an outing with friends, which will lift your mood and strengthen social bonds.

A loaned amount may be returned to you today. Those in government service might be in line for a promotion soon. You’ll benefit greatly from completing tasks on time.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Magenta Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today: Maintaining confidence amidst mixed results

Today will bring mixed results for Scorpio. Be careful not to react impulsively, as it could unintentionally affect your relationships, so choose your words wisely.

Try to maintain your confidence, as good outcomes are definitely on the horizon if you stay focused. It’s a suitable day for settling property matters or making related investments.

At work, colleagues will support you, helping you complete your tasks on time, so don't hesitate to ask for help when needed. Your Scorpio horoscope today suggests a measured, confident approach.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Indigo Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius horoscope today: Joyful shopping and family news

Today will be wonderful for you, Sagittarius. You may go shopping with your spouse and enjoy a meal at a nice restaurant, enjoying quality time together.

A task that’s been delayed for a while might finally be completed. You’re likely to visit a temple to seek blessings, making your day feel peaceful and centred.

Good news related to your children may bring a celebratory mood at home. Those working in healthcare might experience a busier schedule.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today: Meaningful connections and new avenues

Your day will be average, but still meaningful, Capricorn. You may help someone accomplish an important task, cementing your reputation for reliability.

While looking for new opportunities, you might come across several promising ones, so stay attentive to possibilities. Good news from your in-laws may lift the family’s mood and strengthen ties.

Be sure to research thoroughly before buying anything new; impulse purchases should be avoided. Try to avoid unnecessary conversations and refrain from offering unsolicited advice.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Peach Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius horoscope today: Professional benefits and happy married life

Today will be favourable for you, Aquarius. You'll benefit greatly from your professional relationships and may even start a new venture with their support.

Your married life will be happy, and a relative may bring some good news that delights the family. Spiritually, you’ll feel more inclined towards peace and inner calm, which is beneficial for your well-being.

Your efforts at work will be appreciated, and seniors may support you in a key task. A positive development in your job may occur, and your interest in creative activities will be strong today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Green Lucky Number: 9

Pisces horoscope today: Emotional clarity and family support

Today will feel better than previous days, Pisces. Do what brings you genuine joy and follow your intuition for genuine happiness.

You might attend a social gathering where you’ll be well respected and make valuable connections. Health issues could improve, leaving you energised and ready to face the day.

If you're in a romantic relationship, you may decide to talk to your family about it, and they’ll likely support you completely. Your parents’ advice will be especially helpful today, so listen closely.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Silver Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)