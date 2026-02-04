Horoscope today, February 4, 2026: What the stars predict for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, February 4, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here's how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Phalgun Krishna Paksha and it is Wednesday. The Tritiya Tithi will remain until 12:10 am tonight. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect until 10:13 pm tonight. In addition, Bhadra of the earthly realm is present today.

Find out how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for you. Along with your own thoughts, you should also pay attention to the opinions of others. While sources of income increase, expenses will also remain high. Do not allow outside interference in your personal matters. You will spend some time enjoying yourself with your spouse and family today. This will keep your mind happy and maintain harmony at home.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 5

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. You will behave lovingly with everyone you come into contact with. Stability and firmness in your thoughts will help you carry out your tasks efficiently. Social respect and reputation will remain intact. Do not leave your work dependent on others today, as it could affect your professional life. Try to move ahead at work by showcasing your abilities. Love partners may go to watch a film.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Gemini

Today will be a very good day for you. Students of this sign may receive a call from a company regarding a new job. If you wish to join a computer course, today is favourable. Completing tasks calmly and patiently instead of rushing will make your work easier. Meeting close people will prove beneficial. You will also enjoy spending time shopping for clothes and jewellery with family.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Cancer

Your planned tasks will be completed today. If you are thinking of starting a new business, today is favourable. With the support of your spouse, you will achieve success in an important task. Your financial condition will be better than before. You will try to bring some changes to your professional working system. There are chances of profit in import-export business. Ongoing differences with a friend will be resolved today.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Give importance to things that truly matter to you. You will need to maintain balance between friends and work so that you get enough time to complete tasks. Completing planned work on time will make you feel energetic and confident. You will feel peace and happiness due to an achievement of your child. Handle your work yourself and avoid haste in investment-related matters.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Virgo

Today will be special for you. While travelling, you may meet someone who will benefit you in the future. In situations of confusion, taking advice from family members will be helpful. At this time, more attention is needed on marketing-related work. Married life will remain pleasant and harmonious. You will stay busy completing essential household tasks with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Libra

Today will be an average day for you. You may face difficulties while doing certain tasks, but you will successfully overcome them with your intelligence. You may be honoured in society for your efficiency. If you are planning a partnership business, think carefully about all related matters. People working away from home will get an opportunity to meet their family members.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio

Today you will let go of old thoughts and adopt new ones. Seeing this change, your family will feel enthusiastic. You may also enjoy your favourite food at home today. Finding a solution to a confusion will keep your mind happy. Do not allow interference from others in your personal work. Those planning a new beginning in their career will find the day favourable.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius

Today will be a pleasant day for you. Businesspersons of this sign may travel abroad for important work, and the journey will be beneficial. Extra caution is required in business matters. Difficult times will pass with patience and self-control. Maintaining transparency in partnership businesses will be good. For professors of this sign, today will be favourable, and an offer from a good college may come. Seeking parents’ blessings will bring success in all tasks.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn

Today will bring relief. Your financial condition will improve. Make proper use of your time. Your opinions will be given special importance in social activities. Young people will feel content as desired tasks are completed. You need to change your behaviour towards your spouse and value each other’s emotions. Take special care of elderly family members and pay attention to their guidance.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius

Today will be an excellent day for you. Guidance from experienced people will be helpful. You may receive a job call from a foreign company. The home environment will remain pleasant and peaceful. You will meet a friend and old memories will resurface. You may get relief in a legal matter today. People working on commission should be slightly cautious. You may host a party at home with family. Your married life will remain wonderful today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Pisces

Today will be beneficial for you. You will gain profit in business, and money that was lent will be returned today. Your health will be better than before. The beginning of the day may be busy, but better results will be achieved by the end. Meeting an influential person will prove beneficial. For lawyers of this sign, today is important. All cases will go in their favour, and new cases may also come.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well-known astrologers with long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the programme Bhavishyavani.)