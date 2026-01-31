Horoscope today, January 31, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, January 31, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today is Trayodashi Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Trayodashi tithi will last until 8:26 AM, after which Chaturdashi tithi will begin. Viskumbh Yoga will prevail until 1:34 PM, and Punarvasu Nakshatra will last until 1:34 AM late at night. Here’s how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs:

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a positive day for you. Luck will be on your side. You will feel a growing inclination towards spirituality. You will be able to work effectively on your knowledge and skills. There is a likelihood of growth in your business. You will handle any new responsibility with excellence. However, expenses may increase due to certain reasons. Misunderstandings with your spouse are possible; pay attention to each other’s feelings. Maintain a happy atmosphere at home. Avoid unnecessary arguments and control your temper.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day will be favourable. You will enjoy quality time with your family. New opportunities will arise at work, giving you a chance to prove yourself. Those preparing for government jobs will achieve good results. Financially, you will remain stable. Be cautious while trusting others in monetary matters. Married life will be joyful, and problems can be solved through conversation. Traders will find the day favourable, with chances of sudden gains. Students are likely to succeed.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will begin positively. Your creativity will increase, and you will be active in family matters. Expenses related to auspicious events are likely. Significant positive changes in your business may bring financial gains. Think carefully before making deals. You may go on a trip with friends or family. Avoid unnecessary arguments and control your temper. Investments made earlier are likely to yield good returns.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will be better than usual. Business-related travel will prove profitable. You may make major financial decisions. Those in the beauty and cosmetics business will receive significant orders. You will try to balance work and home life. A shopping trip with your spouse is likely. You will handle matters thoughtfully. Entrepreneurs will find good opportunities. Take care of your health.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

You will feel fit and enthusiastic. Large orders will boost your business, and your income sources will increase. Positive news is likely, and there is a possibility of securing a government job. Seniors will support you, and your work will be appreciated. Colleagues may create minor obstacles. If planning investments, proceed carefully. Your behaviour will attract attention. Make an effort to understand elders' feelings. Romantic relationships will be positive.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

You will receive good opportunities. There may be job-related changes, which are favourable. For traders, the day will be average. Students appearing for competitive exams will have a good day. You may receive a job offer from a multinational company. Financial stability will improve. Maintain coordination with your spouse; married life will be happy. Take time out for yourself. Health will be good. Earlier investments are likely to yield positive returns.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. Challenges at work will reduce, and family life will be happy. Your abilities will help you achieve excellent results. Job changes are possible, boosting your confidence and personality. There is a possibility of income from multiple sources. Relationship with your spouse will deepen, and mutual understanding will be maintained. Pay attention to diet and consult a doctor if necessary. Maintain good behaviour at work. Students may need to put in a bit more effort.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be special. There is a chance of promotion at work. Income may increase, but expenses will also rise. Good news may come from children, possibly regarding their marriage. Traders may find the day average. Stay away from office politics. Financial matters will receive support from your spouse. You may consider investing in real estate. It’s a good time to complete pending tasks. You can also learn a new skill today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be auspicious. You will achieve special accomplishments at work. Your ability to think and understand will improve, but avoid laziness. Business partners will find the day profitable. Your financial situation will remain strong. Enthusiasm will increase, and seeking friends’ advice before starting new projects will benefit you. Do not ignore health issues; consult a doctor if needed. Those in the plating business may earn good profits. You will take interest in creating new dishes.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with happiness. Support from colleagues will help you complete work efficiently. Success or progress of a daughter in the family will bring joy. Those in the farming business will earn good profits. You will feel inclined towards social and political activities. Be careful with legal matters. Positive news from children is likely. Teachers and academics will receive good opportunities.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your day will be good. Marital relationships will improve, and you may buy a favourite gift for your spouse. You may go out for leisure and enjoy your time. Your confidence will increase. Your behaviour will improve family relations. Guidance from experienced people will help you advance your business. Personal efforts will increase income. Health will be better than before. Students will show more interest in creative work and find new opportunities.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be mixed. While there may be financial gains, expenses will also increase. You may face tough competition at work but will handle challenges with patience. Unexpected monetary gains are possible. You will experience joy in family life and maintain calm. Students will have a good day, with chances of new achievements. Financially, you will remain stable. Take care of your health.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.)