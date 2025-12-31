Horoscope today, December 31, 2025: What the stars say before the New Year Horoscope today, December 31, 2025: From career moves to family harmony and finances, here’s how the stars guide each zodiac sign on the last day of the year.

Today marks Dwadasi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush, and it is Wednesday. The Dwadasi Tithi will remain in effect until 1:48 am late tonight. Sadhya Yoga will prevail until 9:14 pm, while Krittika Nakshatra will continue until 1:30 am. The day is also observed as Kurm Dwadashi Vrat, making it spiritually significant. The planetary and nakshatra positions will influence all twelve zodiac signs in different ways.



Here’s a detailed look at today’s horoscope.

Aries horoscope today

A day filled with enthusiasm, spirituality and financial gains

Aries natives will feel energetic and positive throughout the day. Daily activities will progress smoothly, and your inclination towards spirituality may increase. You may visit a religious place with family members. Married individuals are likely to enjoy harmony in their personal lives. Creative work can bring financial benefits. Remember to acknowledge the support of colleagues once tasks are completed. Even small efforts can bring strong luck today. Quality time with family will lift your mood.

Taurus horoscope today

Good news ahead, balance between work and family

Your day is likely to begin on a positive note. You may take the first step towards a long-planned task. Happiness may come from a child’s success. Married life will remain harmonious, and you could meet a close relative today. New sources of income may emerge. Health-wise, relief from digestive issues is indicated. Try to avoid misunderstandings with siblings. Stay alert about your health and approach tasks with focus and interest.

Gemini horoscope today

A confidence-boosting and successful day

Gemini natives can expect a cheerful and productive day. You will feel energetic and complete tasks ahead of schedule. Efforts to resolve differences in married life will be successful, and small gestures can improve domestic harmony. Engineers may put their experience to good use. Taking your partner’s advice on important matters will be beneficial. Those in private jobs will have constructive discussions with seniors. Confidence levels will rise as planned work gets done.

Cancer horoscope today

Favourable time, patience will bring success

The day looks supportive for Cancer natives. Work will go according to your expectations. Meaningful discussions with friends may prove beneficial. The family environment will remain peaceful and prosperous. Your courage and patience will increase. If family tensions exist, your calm and cheerful approach can help restore balance. New opportunities may come your way. Staying composed will help you make the most of business prospects.

Leo horoscope today

New opportunities, but stay mindful in interactions

Leo natives are likely to have a good day. However, maintain caution in your behaviour while dealing with seniors or authorities. New avenues for financial gain may appear. In business, enthusiasm and confidence will help you stay ahead of competitors. A family-related trip is possible. You may meet someone who proves beneficial in the long run. Despite feeling tired, you will remain committed to your responsibilities.

Virgo horoscope today

Hard work pays off, situations are in your favour

Virgo natives can look forward to a pleasant day. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary matters. Restarting a stalled project may bring gains. Focus on completing pending office work as efficiently as possible. Computer and tech students will have a favourable day. The harder you work, the better the results will be. Circumstances will largely support you, and helping someone in need will bring inner satisfaction.

Libra horoscope today

A special day with harmony at work and home

Today holds special significance for Libra natives. At the workplace, support from colleagues and seniors will help move tasks towards completion. Business partners may hold meetings to discuss important matters. Those in the garment trade may see good profits. Married life will be harmonious, and the family atmosphere will be stable and comfortable. You may realise past mistakes and learn from them. Affection towards children will strengthen bonds.

Scorpio horoscope today

Gains and promotion indicated, maintain discretion

Scorpio natives will experience an auspicious day. Business profits are likely, and those in administrative or government roles may receive promotions. Discussions about purchasing a new vehicle may take place at home. Family comforts will remain intact, and support from children is indicated. Social relationships will improve. Incomplete or challenging tasks may finally get completed. Avoid oversharing personal matters. Your spouse may do something that makes you happy. Competitive exam results may be in your favour.

Sagittarius horoscope today

Balanced day of responsibility and achievement

Sagittarius natives will have a steady and productive day. Mental sharpness will improve, helping you manage family responsibilities effectively. Those in relationships may discuss their bond with family members. News of an auspicious event in the in-laws’ family is possible. Career progress is indicated. Students should avoid carelessness. Control unnecessary spending to maintain financial stability. Family events may keep you busy.

Capricorn horoscope today

Joyful moments and positive news

Capricorn natives can expect a happy and fulfilling day. Students aiming for higher education will find conditions favourable. Positive news from children may uplift your mood. The home environment will remain cheerful. Married life will reflect mutual understanding. Daily responsibilities will keep you occupied. Stuck business payments may be recovered. Trust from others will remain strong, and new connections could prove beneficial for the future.

Aquarius horoscope today

Positive changes and favourable decisions

Aquarius natives may experience meaningful changes today. Legal or court-related matters could turn in your favour. You may purchase essential household items. Stay alert to sudden developments. A positive mindset will help ensure success in whatever you undertake. Excessive workload could affect health, so pace yourself. The arrival of a relative may create a festive atmosphere at home. For those in love, the day is likely to be memorable.

Pisces horoscope today

An excellent day with solutions and profits

Pisces natives will enjoy a rewarding day. You will find solutions to ongoing problems. Participation in sports or competitions is possible. Working professionals may receive attractive job offers. A joyful family atmosphere is indicated, and you may receive good news from children. Your thoughtful approach will help manage situations effectively. Coordination with your spouse will remain strong, and business profits are likely.

