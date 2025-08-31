Horoscope today, 31 August 2025: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Your daily horoscope for 31 August 2025 is here. Discover what stars predict for love, career, money and health along with your lucky colour and number.

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha on Sunday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 12:58 pm tonight. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 3:59 pm. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 5:27 pm. Durgashtami fast will be observed. Apart from this, Radhashtami will also be celebrated today. Also, the sixteen-day Mahalakshmi fast is starting. Let us know the condition of all 12 zodiac signs from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries horoscope today

It is going to be a great day for you. Your business activities will continue smoothly, and some new clients will also join you. A little guest will arrive at your house, which will bring responsibility to your married life. Today in the office, the boss can ask you to work on a project, which you will complete very well. People working in government jobs of this zodiac sign can get good news related to promotion today. You will get relief from a long-standing physical problem.

Lucky number- 05

Lucky color- Blue

Taurus horoscope today

It is going to be a special day for you as you will get huge monetary gains in business, which will keep you happy. You can consult your spouse on some issues. An official trip is possible regarding a project; make all the preparations well. You will win in a court case, which will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. It will be a good day for the students of this zodiac. You can participate in sports-related competitions.

Lucky number- 03

Lucky color- Golden

Gemini horoscope today

Today you will start a new work, in which you will get a good profit. You can go to a religious place with your parents, which will give you mental peace. You will be successful in solving family related problems and you will get the money stuck somewhere. You should not interfere in the matters of others, and control your emotions as much as possible; it will be good for you.

Lucky Number- 02

Lucky Color- Indigo

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you as you will try to make the business bigger, for which you can hold a meeting in the office. You can prepare a diet plan regarding your food and drink. You will get proper results of the decision taken by your own wisdom. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to get success in an interview or career career-related field today. Your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude, and you will go out with the children.

Lucky Number- 06

Lucky Color- Red

Leo horoscope today

Sunday is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, your business activities will continue smoothly, and you can finalize a big deal. You will be praised for your work in the office, and the boss can talk about your promotion. The atmosphere of your house will remain sweet and pleasant. Women of this zodiac can start working from home, in the family will get full support. Your financial side will be strong, due to which you can think of doing something big.

Lucky Number- 04

Lucky Color- White

Virgo horoscope today

It will be a good day for you. You will complete the pending tasks, due to which you will remain busy. You should think well before taking any decision, so that there is no regret later. Writers of this zodiac may feel like writing a good poem. There will be a lot of happiness in your married life, due to which the atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You can sit with friends and discuss something about your future.

Lucky number- 07

Lucky color- Silver

Libra horoscope today

It will be a great day for you as you will get good profit in business, and your business relationships will also become stronger. People of this zodiac who were planning to go abroad you will get help from someone. Your scheduled work seems to be completed on time, as well as you will get happiness due to completing some work before time. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health; you will feel energetic.

Lucky number- 08

Lucky color- Green

Scorpio horoscope today

It is going to be a golden day for you. Scorpios will be able to complete their tasks with the help of someone, which will give them happiness. Your boss may give you the responsibility of a new project in the office, which you will complete very well. Today is the time for you to reap the fruits of your efforts related to your career and personal life for some time now. People of this zodiac sign associated with the music industry will get an offer through a big platform today.

Lucky number- 09

Lucky color- Yellow

Sagittarius horoscope today

Sunday is going to be a happy day for you, and you can start a business in partnership; you will earn good profit in the future. People of this zodiac working in social work can raise a special issue for social welfare. You will be transferred to the desired place, which will make you happy. Your financial condition will strengthen, and you will get many opportunities for success in business. Your health will be better than before, which will keep you happy.

Lucky Number- 01

Lucky Color- Maroon

Capricorn horoscope today

It will be a mixed day for you. You should check all the things properly in business transactions and behave well with the employees. You will get the benefit of the ancestral property, due to which many of your pending works will be completed. You will try to solve the problems of married life, in which you will get the support of your spouse. You can make changes in your work area, which will benefit you very soon.

Lucky Number- 06

Lucky Color- Orange

Aquarius horoscope today

It will be a great day for you as you will be successful to a great extent in fulfilling your dreams. New responsibilities will come in your married life, which you will fulfill very well. You will get a chance to help someone, which you should not ignore. You can go to the market shopping with your siblings, and you will also get them some gifts. Your mind will be engaged in creative work, which will give you happiness.

Lucky Number- 07

Lucky Color- Purple

Pisces horoscope today

It will be a good day for you, and you will get new opportunities in employment, which will improve your financial condition. Your work related to property will move towards progress. You can take advice from senior members of the house on any matter, so that it will be resolved easily. You will be successful in fulfilling one of your mother's wishes, due to which you will get her love and blessings. The day will be a little busier for the teachers of this zodiac sign, due to which you may feel tired.

Lucky number- 04

Lucky color- Magenta

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)