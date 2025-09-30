Today’s horoscope, September 30, 2025: Aries to Pisces predictions on Ashtami It’s Ashtami in Ashwin. Read your September 30, 2025, horoscope with lucky colour, number and a simple remedy to boost the day. Aries to Pisces—see what’s favoured.

New Delhi:

Today marks the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. The tithi will remain until 6:07 pm this evening. It is also the eighth day of Sharadiya Navratri. The auspicious Shobhan Yoga will prevail until 1:03 am late tonight, while Purvashadha Nakshatra will continue until 8:06 am tomorrow morning.

Let us take a detailed look at how the day will unfold for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Pending work may be completed successfully with guidance from elders. Newly married couples will see joy entering their lives, and young people may find new opportunities opening up. Spending time with children will bring happiness, and romantic relationships will grow sweeter.

Remedy: Offer flowers to the Goddess for children’s progress.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

A joyful day lies ahead. Those in the stationery business may earn more than expected. A father’s thoughtful gesture will add delight, while health-related worries ease. Time with elders will be fulfilling, and business hurdles may finally be resolved.

Remedy: Perform the Aarti of Goddess Durga for peace and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini

Happiness surrounds you today. Politicians may be entrusted with greater responsibilities and gain popularity. Financial issues may ease as stalled work progresses. Married life looks harmonious, and family time will be cherished.

Remedy: Offer a coconut to the Goddess for career advancement.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Exercise caution while making decisions. Speak thoughtfully in conversations, as words hold weight today. A brother’s support will help you in your endeavours. Teachers may enjoy a positive day, and business prospects look profitable.

Remedy: Light a ghee lamp before the Goddess for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 8

Leo

Stress-free moments are likely. Women of this sign will find the day especially favourable. Commerce students may discover something new, while job promotions seem possible as superiors acknowledge hard work. Vehicle purchases may also be auspicious.

Remedy: Take blessings from young girls (Kanya Puja) for respect and recognition.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo

Support from many will surround you. Relief from legal matters is likely, bringing peace at home. Office juniors will cooperate on new projects, and a religious event at home may take place.

Remedy: Chant the mantra of Goddess Mahagauri for progress.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Libra

Important pending tasks may be completed on time. Artists and performers will find excellent opportunities, while those in politics may receive significant responsibilities. Married relationships grow warmer, and leisure with friends and children brightens the evening.

Remedy: Offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio

Happiness prevails. If planning a new venture, your family will support you wholeheartedly. Domestic work may require attention, while the elder family members’ health needs care. Financial conditions show improvement.

Remedy: Visit the temple of the Goddess for joy and stability.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius

A new milestone awaits. Creative ideas will benefit fashion designers, boosting their careers. Your social contributions may earn appreciation, and transport business owners may gain profits. Married life appears harmonious.

Remedy: Offer a coconut to the Goddess for resolving business issues.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn

A favourable day lies ahead. Business-related travel may be successful. Financial stability is maintained, but avoid lending money without thought. Students will progress, while happy news may come from children.

Remedy: Seek the blessings of the Goddess for strength

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius

Writers may gain recognition, and their work could be widely appreciated. Active presence on social media may prove beneficial. Contact with an old friend will bring joy, and marriage proposals may come for the unmarried. Children may prefer play over study today.

Remedy: Donate cotton wicks at the Goddess’s temple for growth.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces

Planned tasks are likely to be completed efficiently. Iron traders may earn better than expected, while a gift from a sibling brings cheer. Government employees may hear good news, and property-related matters may find resolution.

Remedy: Seek the blessings of the Goddess for financial strength.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)