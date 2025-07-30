Horoscope today, 30 July 2025: Employment opportunities for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 30, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday, the sixth day of Shravan Shukla Paksha. The sixth day will remain till 2:42 pm tonight. Siddha Yoga will remain till 3:40 pm tonight. Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 9:53 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Shri Kalki Jayanti. Also, let us know which will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get opportunities for advancement in the job, and new sources of money can be seen. Today, the financial side will be strong with enthusiasm in business; those who compete with you will have to work hard. You may have to travel for some family work. You may meet someone who can give you big benefits in future. Today, your health will be fine, and you will feel energetic.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 09

Taurus horoscope today

Your day is going to start well. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family. Today, there will be an increase in courage and patience. You will get big opportunities in employment, taking advantage of which you will earn good money. You will start any planned work today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the success of your son. Your married life will be full of harmony. Today you will meet a special relative. Today, you will get good benefits from a long-standing problem.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 07

Gemini horoscope today

Today, your day will be full of enthusiasm. Daily life activities will go well. Your mind will be engaged in work. You will go to a religious place with your family for darshan. Today is a very good day for married people of this zodiac. You will get money from creative work. Today, after the completion of any of your work, do not forget to express gratitude to your colleagues. By making a little effort in any work, you will get full support of luck.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 02

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, all the work will be according to you, and you will get the support of your spouse. There will be a discussion with friends on a special topic, which can benefit you. Today you will have fun with your siblings and go for an outing. Today, your health will be fine, and your important tasks will be completed. Your married life will be sweet with the blessings of elders. You may get some good opportunities. You may achieve success in business.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 01

Leo horoscope today

Today has brought happiness for you. You will feel full of energy. The work you do today will be completed before time. Engineers of this zodiac will use their experience in the right direction. It will be beneficial to take the advice of your spouse in any important work. Today is a good day for people doing private jobs. There will be talks with officials on special matters, and you will achieve success in government work. Lovemates will spend a good time with each other.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 08

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get the support of an experienced person in your business matter. If you start the stopped work again, you may benefit. You should focus more on completing pending tasks and completing the work as soon as possible. You will go out for dinner with your spouse. Today is a good day for computer students of this zodiac sign. The more you work hard, the better results you will get. You will feel very good about helping a needy person.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 03

Libra horoscope today

Today is a very special day for you. People working in private offices will get promotion opportunities today. Students will focus well on their studies today, and will get the support of seniors. Textile traders will be happy with more money gains. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in married life, and there will be prosperity in the family. Today, you will move forward by learning from your mistakes, which will be good for your future. If you go out with children, they will enjoy it a lot.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 06

Scorpio horoscope today

Today is an auspicious day for you. Today you will get a good profit in business. Today, people working in jobs will be happy to get a promotion. You will think about buying a new vehicle with your family members. Government employees are likely to get promotions. There will be family happiness and harmony, and you will get happiness from your children. You will have a good rapport with people in society. Do not trust anyone and share your thoughts with them. Results of competitive exams will be in your favour.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 07

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. People working in automobile companies will get financial benefits today. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with their family members, and they will get the support of the family. Today, you may get information about a Manglik event from your in-laws' side, in which you will participate. Today, you will achieve success in the workplace. Students need to work a little harder in their studies. Avoid unnecessary expenses today, and the financial situation will be good. Your busyness may increase due to religious activities in the family.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 04

Capricorn horoscope today

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will get good news from the children, and the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. There will be mutual harmony in married life. You will remain busy with everyday tasks, and the money stuck in business can be recovered. Today you will go out for a walk and make some new friends, who will help you with some work.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 05

Aquarius horoscope today

Today is going to bring new changes for you. Today, you will get great success in business activities. The court's decision can come in your favour today. Today you can buy household items. Today you can go for a picnic with your family. Whatever work you think of doing, by keeping a positive attitude towards it, all the work will be done well. Along with work, take care of your health too. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant in the joy of the arrival of a relative.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 07

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, and material comforts and amenities will increase. Students can participate in a sports competition today. There are chances of good offers coming for the people of this zodiac doing jobs. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. You can get happiness from the children's side today. You will be successful in handling the situation with your better thinking. Your coordination with your spouse will be good today.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 01

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)