Horoscope today, December 30, 2025: Aries to Pisces daily predictions

Today marks the Dashami Tithi of the Paush Shukla Paksha, and it is a Tuesday. The Dashami Tithi will remain in effect until 7:52 am, after which Ekadashi begins. The auspicious Siddha Yoga will prevail until 1:02 am late at night, while the Bharani Nakshatra will be active until 3:59 am. The day also coincides with the observance of Putrada Ekadashi Vrat.



Here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Aries horoscope today

Today is expected to be better than usual. If you bring structure and discipline to your work routine, tasks will be completed faster. Concerns related to your child’s career may find solutions with the help of an experienced advisor. Some challenging situations may arise, so it is important to keep your temper in check, especially during disagreements. A long journey may also be planned. Avoid risky activities and do not rush into decisions, as calm handling will help things fall into place smoothly.

Taurus horoscope today

The day looks average for you. Business matters will require seriousness and careful planning. Re-evaluating expansion plans before moving ahead will be beneficial. Seeking expert advice before making small or big decisions can lead to financial gains. Your efforts will help maintain harmony at home, with family members being more understanding of each other. Students should avoid wasting time on social media and stay focused on studies, as even minor negligence could lead to regret.

Gemini horoscope today

You are likely to receive strong support from people around you today. New sources of income may open up, and office work will progress better than usual. Your spouse may praise your efforts, boosting your confidence. Guests visiting in the evening will create a cheerful atmosphere at home. There is a possibility of gaining ancestral property, which could strengthen your financial position. Expenses will remain under control, and your health will feel stable.

Cancer horoscope today

The day will be favourable and fulfilling. Long-pending wishes may come true, bringing a sense of satisfaction. A business-related foreign trip is possible and could prove profitable. At work, you may be entrusted with important responsibilities, and completing them successfully will work in your favour. Students from creative fields, especially arts and graphic design, will find the day productive. Financial stability will remain intact, and the family environment will stay pleasant.

Leo horoscope today

Today promises happiness, provided you maintain a practical outlook. Your balanced attitude will help you make the most of situations. Spending some quiet time alone or visiting a religious place will bring mental peace. In the evening, discussions with your mother about the future may offer comfort and reassurance. Feelings of fear or anxiety may arise, but these are likely due to overthinking. Be cautious while communicating with close ones, as misunderstandings could strain relationships.

Virgo horoscope today

The day appears favourable overall. Maintaining a friendly approach with colleagues will improve teamwork and productivity, and you may even complete tasks ahead of schedule. Women involved in business are likely to be more active today and may see financial benefits. The home environment will remain warm and positive, and spending time with elders in the evening will be rewarding. However, a careless remark could upset family members. Avoid unnecessary stress and make time to relax.

Libra horoscope today

This will be a fairly normal day. You may focus on resolving financial concerns, and paying attention to details will help improve the situation. It is important to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated. Life is gradually moving towards progress, and you will start preparing yourself for new responsibilities. Opportunities may come your way in line with your abilities. Concerns about your spouse may trouble you, even if you are unable to express them openly. Do not neglect your health.

Scorpio horoscope today

Today looks excellent for you. Differences or misunderstandings with a close person related to work may finally be resolved. You will feel happier by focusing on activities that genuinely interest you. Connecting with new people may help you learn something valuable. Using your experience wisely will bring you closer to success. Avoid emotional decisions and act smartly to keep situations in your favour. There are chances of recovering stalled money, and worries related to your child’s education or career may ease.

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day brings fresh happiness for your family. You are likely to spend quality time with loved ones and may plan an outing with friends. Your ability to influence others will remain strong, though controlling your anger will be necessary. Some people around you may oppose your views, but your financial position will remain steady. Serious discussions may yield positive results. Pending tasks are likely to restart, and your ideas will be appreciated, maintaining peace at home.

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be beneficial for you. Family relationships will grow stronger, and you may receive good news related to children. New ideas regarding business or work may emerge, and interactions with new people will prove useful. Finding a solution to a lingering problem will bring relief. Your efforts at work will be acknowledged. Those in romantic relationships may plan a dinner outing, adding sweetness to their bond.

Aquarius horoscope today

The day will be filled with positivity. Colleagues at the workplace will support you, helping you complete tasks quickly. You may meet someone who could play an important role in your future plans. Things will go largely as expected. Avoid reacting impulsively; instead, assess situations before responding, as this will enhance your reputation. Keep unnecessary expenses in check and stay mindful of budgeting for future goals.

Pisces horoscope today

You will begin the day with fresh enthusiasm. Support from family members will help you manage household responsibilities smoothly. Avoid sharing personal problems with friends, as misunderstandings may arise due to others’ remarks. Minor disturbances may occur, but they will settle with time. You may consider investing in a new business venture, but expert advice is essential. You will succeed in maintaining balance in family relationships, and the evening will be well spent with children.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")